WATERLOO — Nominating petitions for those interested in running for school board will be available March 31.
Pick them up from Clerk Jamie Excell at the district’s 109 Washington St. offices. Petitions with the required number of signatures must be returned to the Excell’s office by 5 p.m. April 17.
The terms of Board of Education members Erin Brown, Ray Grifa Jr. and Christopher Felice expire June 30. Brown and Grifa are completing three-year terms, while Felice was appointed to fill a vacancy in September 2022.
Felice and Brown said they plan to run. Grifa said he hasn’t decided.