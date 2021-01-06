WATERLOO — Candidates are emerging for two seats on the Village Board.
Both incumbents are aiming for re-election.
Republican John Butlak is circulating Republican petitions in his bid for a third term. Newcomer Patricia Bartran also is circulating Republican petitions. All petitions must be filed by Jan. 11.
Democrat Gina Suffredini hopes to be nominated at a party caucus scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the home of party chairman Ted Young. Like Butlak, she is seeking her third term.
Fellow Democrats Christine Bajdas and Jerry Withers may seek their party’s nomination as well.
The board currently has a 3-2 Republican majority.
The village election is noon to 9 p.m. March 16. Voting will take place at the Community Center on Oak Street.