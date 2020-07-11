SENECA FALLS — The race for one of two town justice positions is on.
Town voters will select a candidate to succeed Democrat Sean Laquidari, who resigned in March. His term expires at the end of 2021.
Town Democrats met in caucus July 8 in People’s Park and selected Steven Kelley of 3040 Garden Street Extension as their candidate. He is a retired New York state trooper and also is circulating independent petitions.
The town Republican Committee has selected Thomas Ellis of 25 Pine St. as its candidate. He is a quality assurance auditor at ITT Goulds Pumps and non-commissioned officer for 25 years with the 105th MP Company in Buffalo.
The election will be Nov. 3.