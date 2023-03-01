LYONS — Dominic Keith said he had no idea that Wonderland, his cannabis products shop on William Street in downtown Lyons, was next to the home of an organization whose charge is empowering young girls.
The leader of Glow Up Girls, JoAnn Salerno, claims Keith is running an illicit cannabis dispensary next to her spot. She is demanding local law enforcement and state representatives take action against it.
However, the shop is part of a much wider issue in Lyons — and the state as a whole. Businesses in communities large and small are distributing products through what they believe are legal loopholes.
There are allegedly five enterprises dealing in cannabis in Lyons alone.
“We’re not selling it,” insists Keith, who also runs a construction business and started Wonderland to augment his income.
Instead, his business holds “events” where people make a donation and get cannabis products in return, he said.
Town Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan, a former Lyons and Newark police chief, said there are a number of ways businesses are attempting to skirt laws on marijuana sales, including “sticker stores,” where a patron purchases a sticker and is “gifted” cannabis products. Prosecutions for these operations have been limited, mostly because there’s few enforcement mechanisms for operating a dispensary without a license in the nascent industry that came about with the relaxation of marijuana laws in 2021.
“Everybody operates in a gray area,” Keith said. “New York state legalized the stuff two years ago. … They’re dragging their feet.”
While many establishments dealing in weed have been issued cease-and-desist orders from the Office of Cannabis Management, Keith said he has not been a recipient — so far. Even then, charges have been few and far between.
Pressing local officials
Salerno is pressing local and state officials for action on Wonderland. She complains of the smell of the pot seeping into her adjacent storefront, along with the strong aroma of burning marijuana. She said it’s not an appropriate location, given the proximity to the girls organization she leads.
She and Keith have spoken about the odors, and Keith agreed to move the products away from shared walls to minimize them. Salerno is not satisfied, though.
She claimed a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy initially would not take her complaint about Wonderland, but eventually did on a return visit. Salerno said the deputy made no promises about prosecution.
“I think the issue is they’re worried about saturation (the number of businesses selling pot), that they would have to do this (enforcement) across the board,” Salerno said.
Indeed, Keith said there are similar-type establishments all along the Route 31 corridor in Wayne County, with six in Newark alone.
There’s a reason why law enforcement has not been prosecuting them, Keith said. They don’t have legal standing, he maintains.
Milby, Calarco respond
Sheriff Rob Milby said Salerno’s concerns are not being ignored.
“I am fully aware of the complaint that was made by Ms. Salerno and the information that she is representing to you,” Milby said. “After her initial complaint (to deputies), I reviewed the body camera footage of the deputy that responded to her call. The information presented in her correspondence to you is not accurate, as the deputy that spoke to her was more than willing to document the complaint. No one ever refused her complaint.”
Milby said Salerno “at one point, did tell us that she would not supply a statement for our investigation and now has changed her mind. We did, of course, take her statement.”
He said the state needs to provide law enforcement and prosecutors more guidance.
“While there is much ambiguity in the new laws, and some laws have been removed from the books (concerning marijuana), the designated oversight for these businesses is the Office of Cannabis Management,” he said. “They have been contacted multiple times for direction, which has not been supplied to the Sheriff’s Office. I spoke directly to Ms. Salerno and assured her that at the very least, the complaint would be documented. There is an active investigation into activity at the business that she has described. Ms. Salerno has legitimate concerns, and I understand them, but trying to speed up an investigation by complaining to media is not going to cause us to change our course of business. What the DA did tell her was that when we do present our investigation, he will make a determination as to whether or not he will prosecute it.”
District Attorney Mike Calarco concurred.
“When this issue first surfaced, which I believe was over a year ago, agencies were waiting for some guidance from the state on this issue,” he said. “I believe initially the feedback I was getting was that owners renting to these establishments may want to get information and then make a decision about renting or leasing to these businesses. I had also indicated that local municipalities could enforce local ordinances if they were applicable. There were really no specific issues that I recall or investigations brought to my office until this recent development. Once I was notified I had indicated my office would review any investigation which took place and take the appropriate action if there were crimes involved.”
He said a meeting is scheduled to discuss Wonderland.
The town is taking action as well.
Bogan said he has sent letters to the property owners where the five cannabis businesses operate, informing them they are violating the town’s public nuisance law. “A building, structure or real estate property used for purposes of illegal use, possession or distribution of a drug, controlled substance or marijuana” is defined as a nuisance under Lyons code Bogan provided.
Keith said it’s not a “nuisance” because marijuana possession is not illegal anymore (in certain quantities). Bogan disagrees, saying Keith’s operation and others are distributors of marijuana, and notes that a court injunction has held up handing out state dispensary licenses in parts of the state, including the Finger Lakes Region.
“Any person doing that is in violation of state law,” he said.
Keith said he has not applied for a license but plans to do so.
The landlord for Wonderland and Glow Up Girls, Dennis Bradley, is among those receiving letters from Bogan urging voluntary compliance in lieu of additional enforcement actions.
“That was the direction from the Town Board, that it (cannabis businesses) has gotten out of hand,” Bogan said.
Bradley claims he was misled by Keith on the business plan for Wonderland. He said Keith told him it was a smoke shop featuring tobacco products and the like.
Keith disagreed with Bradley’s claims. He said he told Bradley it was going to be a “marijuana consulting firm.”
“(Bradley) said, ‘Absolutely no problem,’ ” Keith claimed.
Bradley is now attempting to evict Wonderland for non-payment of rent and for the operation he is running in his building. The pair appeared in court Tuesday, and it was adjourned so Keith could look for an attorney to represent him.
Owner not backing down
Keith said he doesn’t understand why he’s being singled out with so many others running similar operations. He suggested it might be because he is Black.
“Why are they (screwing) with the Black guy?” he asked.
He said if he’d known he was renting next to the girls organization, he might have considered another spot. He’s willing to address the odors, which Keith admits are pungent.
“I’ll put in a ventilation system,” he said.
Still, he maintains his business is not harming the organization next door and that he plans on fighting his eviction. He said he has invested too much to walk away.
“I dumped a bunch of money into this place,” he said. “I’m not going to go.”