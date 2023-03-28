WATERLOO — To better meet the needs of the community, CAP Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca has begun to circulate a community needs assessment.
CAP officials based in Waterloo and Auburn said the assessment is a comprehensive look at needs, concerns, service gaps, and assets of the community. Officials say it will help provide direction in planning, program evaluation, and development of new programs to better meet the needs of the community. The insight and input provided by the survey will enhance its ability to service low-income individuals and families.
The survey, administered by Survey Monkey, is available on the CAP website. It asks 31 questions and will remain open until April 7.
For more information, call 315-539-547 or email question@caphelps.org.
The Seneca County CAP office is at 25 Center St., the former St. Mary’s Church rectory.