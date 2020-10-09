PENN YAN — School district residents will be voting on a $28.8 million capital project in December.
At its meeting Wednesday night, the school board set a Dec. 8 date for the proposition. Voting will be from noon to 8 p.m. in the Penn Yan Academy gym, with Dec. 15 as a backup date if there is inclement weather on Dec. 8.
Superintendent Howard Dennis said the project — if approved by voters — will address facility upgrades at PYA, Penn Yan Elementary, PY Middle School, and a maintenance building. Most of the work will be renovation to the interior of the school buildings including updated science rooms, flooring, heating and ventilation work, and more.
The proposed project also includes expansion of the current weight room at the high school. That would turn the space into an exercise room/fitness center used by group classes.
“The board believes this project will address a variety of needs and enhancements to our facilities that will vastly improve the safety, energy efficiency, and educational experience our students receive while preserving our buildings long into the future,” Dennis said.
He added that the proposed project will have no additional tax impact, which is possible due to state building aid and the district using $5 million in capital reserve funds. While the district likely will have to bond for the project, Dennis said the payoff of previous debt will keep the property tax rate even and predictable for taxpayers.
Dennis said district residents will get a mailing on the project, be able to see a video and have interactive sessions to learn more about it. He added that the final proposed project came after discussions with building principals and maintenance staff, and a committee that ranked the items needing attention first.
“We are just trying to keep our buildings up to date and well maintained,” he said.