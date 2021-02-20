ROCHESTER — Seneca Waterways Council, a local branch of Boy Scouts of America, has promoted Frank A. Capozzi Jr. from field director to chief operating officer.
The Seneca Falls native, who started in his new position Feb. 1, will oversee all council operations and program development to engage more youth in the program. He succeeds Marcus Ragland, who has taken a position as scout executive/CEO with Westmoreland-Fayette Boy Scout Council in Greensburg, Pa.
Capozzi is one of the longest-tenured members of the Seneca Waterways Council’s professional staff. His career with Boy Scouts of America began in June 2005 as a district executive in the Finger Lakes Council. He served as both a district executive and senior district executive until the merger of Finger Lakes and Otetiana Councils in 2009, forming the now Seneca Waterways Council. Since the merger, he has served in the roles of senior district executive, development director, and senior development director. In 2016, he become a field director and worked to support all the Council’s traditional districts.
“Having worked with Frank over the past decade, I’ve witnessed his strong commitment to the development of today’s youth through Scouting’s character and leadership development programs,” Seneca Waterways Council Scout Executive/CEO Stephen Hoitt said. “His passion and forward-thinking vision will help bring Scouting to future generations.”
Capozzi is a member of the Tschipey Achtu Lodge, Order of the Arrow — Scouting’s National Honor Society. Capozzi is also a James E. West Fellow, and is a recipient of the Bronze Pelican from the Diocese of Rochester for his commitment to the development of Catholic youth in the BSA program. He also lends his leadership in a volunteer capacity as a religious education instructor for Our Lady of Peace Parish in Geneva and a Lion Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 5 in Geneva.
Capozzi attended Finger Lakes Community College, where he earned an associate degree in social science, and Keuka College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. He lives in Geneva with his wife, Paula, and their children, Annabel, Alaina, and Grant.