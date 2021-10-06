PENN YAN — On average, there was more than one car-deer collision per day in Yates County last month.
Sheriff Ron Spike knows that number is likely to rise before year’s end.
“We just had another patrol car clip one Saturday night, with minor damage,” Spike said. “Drivers must be especially aware of car-deer accidents during the fall months.”
Spike said his deputies responded to 140 car-deer crashes during September, October and November of 2020, including 68 in the latter month. The spike is due largely to the start of firearms season for big game as well as the mating season.
For all of 2020, Yates County 911 received nearly 400 calls for car-deer collisions. While many roads in the county have accidents of that sort, Spike said there were 46 on Route 14 and 42 on Route 14A.
The most car-deer crashes last year, 52 each, happened in the towns of Jerusalem and Barrington. Among county roads, Bath Road and Guyanoga Road had the most.
According to state statistics, nearly two-thirds of all car-deer crashes in New York happen from October through December.
Deer are more likely to be on the move and near roads around dawn and dusk — natural feeding times.
“Deer are also natural herd animals,” Spike said. “If you see one go by or in the roadway, slow down and be prepared to stop as the likelihood of others about to cross is very probable.”
No matter the season or time of day, Spike said it’s a good idea to slow down when you see a yellow deer crossing sign. They are placed at the site of frequent deer travel.
Spike urges drivers to always wear their seat belt and drive at a safe speed for the conditions, whether it be for deer in the area or bad weather. While he admitted a driver’s instinct may be to swerve when seeing a deer, that’s not always a good idea.
“If you are surprised by a deer, traffic safety experts say reactive swerving and evasive moves may result in loss of vehicle control,” he said. “Generally, it may be better to hit the deer than to run into an oncoming car or hit a fixed object like a tree.”
In the event of hitting and killing a deer, Spike said the animal can be claimed first by the driver or owner of the vehicle.
Spike said sheriff’s deputies and state police have responded to 244 car-deer collisions so far this year.
“AAA estimates that the average claim for repair of a car that has struck a deer head-on is $3,500, but can go much higher in cost,” he said. “Please drive staying alert for deer, especially this fall, and buckle up for safety.”