GENEVA — City police are investigating an incident early Friday morning, when a woman’s vehicle was hit by gunfire on North Genesee Street.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the incident happened about 1:50 a.m. as the woman was driving between Avenue E and Wilbur Avenue. The woman told police she heard several items hit her vehicle.
The woman pulled over to check her vehicle and found several bullet holes on the passenger side. She left the area immediately and reported the incident to police.
The woman was not hurt and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call Geneva PD Detective Steve Vine at (315) 828-6784. People can also email tips@geneva.ny.us.
All tips can remain confidential.
