GENEVA — Chuck Hippert’s Spring Street home sits between two commercial districts — the bustling Hamilton Street corridor and western Washington Street.
But the neighborhood he lives in is getting squeezed. A house that used to sit to the southern side of his property was sold and razed. It’s now part of the drive-through portion of Rite Aid on Hamilton Street, where he often hears the scraping of snowplows on asphalt in the wee hours of the morning.
Now another commercial development is edging closer to him, this time across the street, where the owner of a car wash on Norwood Avenue wants to expand his operation.
The facility is owned by Robert Marchenese of Canandaigua, who owns several car washes in the state, including one in Auburn.
The proposal calls for the demolition of the existing car wash at 86 Norwood Ave. and three residential homes — two on Hamilton Street and one on Spring Street — that would be part of the business’ expanded footprint.
Under a proposal before the city, the car wash operation would move from Norwood Avenue to Spring Street — across from Hippert’s home.
To do so, Marchenese needs approvals from the city’s planning and zoning boards, said Neal Braman, the city’s development services manager.
The ZBA will need to grant a use variance to operate Auto Wash 2 at its new address, 77 Spring St., since the property is zoned residential.
Besides a use variance, the project also needs subdivision approval from the Planning Board because it involves four separate parcels: 77 Spring St., 400 Hamilton St., 86 Norwood Ave. and 396 Hamilton St.
The Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday at the Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St., on the subdivision application. The board is also responsible for a site plan and architectural review.
The new car wash would be 3,540 square feet; it would have Hamilton Street frontage, but access would be either Spring or Norwood.
The project also calls for 13 vacuum-cleaning stations near Norwood Drive, along with spaces for employee parking, as well as landscaping and lighting on the Norwood Avenue portion of the property.
Hippert, a retired CSX Railroad worker, and many of his fellow Spring Street residents are unhappy with the proposal and have presented petitions to both boards opposing it.
“The more (commercial) encroachment you have, the less desirable it becomes,” said Hippert, who has lived in his home for nearly 20 years. “How many people are going to buy my house across the street from a car wash?”
In their petition, residents said they are already surrounded by six existing car washes within a mile of their neighborhood, with another one in the works for the former Friendly’s Restaurant on Hamilton Street.
“We argue that this use variance application from Auto Wash 2, if approved, would result in a block-long, approximately 1.2-acre super car wash facility which we feel is not needed by the city, and is certainly not wanted by us Spring Street residents,” the letter accompanying the petition states. “We consider this use variance application as overkill, unnecessary and unfair to our residents. Enough is enough! We recommend that it be denied.”
Marchenese did not respond to requests for comments on the project, nor did Joe Commesso, chairman of the ZBA, or Don Cass, who heads the Planning Board.