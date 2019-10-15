WATERLOO — While it may cost an additional $2.5 million, the Village Board appears to be leaning toward adding a new carbon-filtering system to its water treatment plant on Seneca Lake.
Board members were told at Monday’s meeting carbon filtering would be able to remove algal toxins, per fluoroalkyl and poly fluoroalkyl substances recently detected in low levels in the water. Another benefit is that it would remove the foul odor and taste from the village’s water supply.
“It’s like a silver bullet,” said Jim Bromka, water plant operator.
Specifically, the filtering system absorbs the pollutants in the water and holds them in the carbon.
After independent testing of water near the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus and further south this summer showed the toxins in low levels, Waterloo officials decided to investigate their own water near the north end intake. Those tests found levels of 1.36 to 2.8 parts per trillion, well below the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s allowable limit of 70 parts per trillion. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has given indications it would set an allowable limit of 10 parts per trillion.
Among the health issues suspected: The substances may have adverse impacts on developing fetuses and breastfed infants.
Tom Scoles, principal sanitarian for the Seneca County Health Department, attended the meeting with Bromka and recommended the village continue testing for those substances while considering the carbon-filtering system be incorporated into the design now underway for MRB Group-designed upgrades to the water plant in Fayette.
“The chemicals are linked to firefighting foams used at the former Seneca Army Depot that got into the groundwater and then into the lake,” Scoles said. “The DEC will regulate a safe level and the village should be ready for whatever level is set, probably in late 2020.”
“Isn’t there anything to stop these chemicals from getting into the water?” board member Lee Boice asked.
“No. It’s too new,” Scoles said. “Once we are sure of the source, we can act, but it’s a large watershed, and it could be coming from several sources in addition to the depot.”
“We have to stay on top of this and be prepared to deal with it,” Mayor Jack O’Connor said. “We want to keep providing good, safe water.”
“I’m actually more worried about blue-green algae,” Scoles said. “The harmful algal blooms are a bigger issue.”