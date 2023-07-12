GENEVA — State police are looking for three people suspected of planting credit-card “skimmers” in numerous Walmarts in the Southern Tier and Central New York, including the Geneva and Hopewell stores.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the Ontario County sheriff’s office reported that three suspects placed a card-skimming device on one point-of-sale card reader at the Geneva Walmart at approximately 6:25 a.m. July 2. They did the same at the Hopewell store about 30 minutes later, where they were caught on security cameras wearing face coverings.
The skimming devices were found by Walmart employees July 5 and the sheriff’s office notified. As of this week, it was not known if any of the data collected by skimmers was obtained by the people who installed them.
Sheriff David Cirencione encourages anyone who used a credit/debit card at the stores between July 2-5 to check their accounts to see if their cards were used for unauthorized purchases. If they were, people can contact their bank and law enforcement to file a report.
Also this week, state police issued an alert about a card-skimming device found at Walmart in Erwin, Steuben County. The same suspects, wearing face coverings, were caught on cameras there.
Troopers said the skimming device was made to fit over the existing credit-card scanner. It had a similar keypad and markings, and was used to steal account information from unsuspecting customers.
Police said shoppers should check for inconsistencies with the equipment when swiping their cards. Signs may include loose-fitting covers, misaligned card readers, or an oversized appearance.
People who believe they are a victim of a skimmer can call the Ontario County sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 585-394-4560 or state police at 585-398-4100.