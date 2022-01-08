SENECA FALLS — School Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman is leaving the district in June after three years at the helm. The reason: To restore more balance in his life.
Clingerman, 49, of Waterloo informed school board members at Thursday’s meeting that he intends to retire June 30 and leave the field of education completely. School staff learned Friday morning and a letter with the news was distributed to the school community later yesterday morning.
In an interview Friday afternoon, Clingerman said he has been struggling since August with the demands of the job — certainly made much more challenging trying to deliver education during a pandemic.
“It got to a point where it truly has impacted who I am and the quality time I get to have with my family,” said Clingerman, who with his wife Heidi has two daughters, the youngest a high school junior.
He stressed his departure this spring has nothing to do with district personnel or the community but was driven by a desire for a job that better suits him with more flexibility “to be that husband and father I truly want to be and need to be.”
In the past month, Clingerman said an opportunity evolved and he has accepted a leadership role with Watchdog Building Partners, a Rochester-based construction management company. A longtime DIY-selfer, Clingerman noted he respects the company and sees an opportunity to employ his leadership skills to support and help others grow.
In his letter to the school community, Clingerman noted when he was hired as Seneca Falls superintendent in January 2019 he envisioned spending the rest of his education career in Seneca Falls. But life sometimes takes unexpected turns.
“This decision to resign and make a career change was difficult, but it is driven strictly by personal reasons and doing what is best for my family and myself,” he wrote.
Clingerman said although the pandemic has been challenging, his decision is not solely “a knee jerk” reaction to it. In his ninth year as a superintendent, he said he’s witnessed the increasing time commitment and stress that comes with that job.
Yes, providing an education during a pandemic has been arduous, but Clingerman wrote of its silver lining — how “it has also highlighted how dedicated all of the employees of Seneca Falls Central School District are and how important schools are to our communities and to our entire nation.”
A school district becomes like a family, he said, and “makes it difficult to walk away.”
Clingerman was hired to replace longtime Superintendent Bob McKeveny and went to Seneca Falls from Marcus Whitman, where he had served in that district’s top job since 2013. Prior to that, the Waterloo High School and State University College at Oswego graduate was assistant principal and high school principal in Waterloo from 2006-13. He also taught social studies in Lyons.
Board President Cara Lajewski released a statement, praising Clingerman for his dedication, service and leadership, particularly through the pandemic challenges.
“When the board went through the search process for a new superintendent in 2019, we got the candidate with exactly the qualities we were looking for in Mr. Clingerman. While we had hoped his tenure would be longer, Mr. Clingerman informed the board at the Jan. 6 meeting that he has made the hard decision to leave, not just the Seneca Falls Central School District, but the field of education, entirely,” Lajewski wrote. “Mr. Clingerman continues to have the full support and confidence of the board through his remaining time with us, and we wish him the absolute best in the future.”
Clingerman’s annual salary is $180,000. Lajewski said the school board will move forward with the search process and will keep the community informed throughout.