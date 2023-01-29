Looking for a job? Based on your skill set and your preferences, they aren’t that hard to find right now.
We’re in what many analysts call a job seeker’s market, with low unemployment and the number of open positions often outpacing the number of active, qualified applicants. Unemployment bounced back well from its covid-era heights to roughly 3.5% nationwide — 2.5% in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties as of the state Labor Department’s most recently released figures in November. Some who left the job force during the rise of covid never came back.
This means that prospective employees have some leverage, some ability to be selective — and employers find themselves learning new ways to recruit, and retain, staff. That may involve beefed-up sign-on bonuses — landfill operator Seneca Meadows Inc. is up to $10,000 as opposed to the pre-covid $3,000, district manager Kyle Black said.
It may involve new initiatives to help staff deal with life issues so they can stay employed, as UR Medicine Thompson Health has done this past year with a “success coach” who connects staff to resources for childcare, nutrition, aging care, and other needs.
For restaurateur Pete Mitchell, it’s even involved paying cash to anyone who recommends an employee who does the job well and stays around.
“The average applicant is very well aware of the shortage in the labor market,” said Mitchell, who owns the Parker’s Grille & Tap House restaurants in Geneva, Seneca Falls, Penn Yan, Newark and Auburn, as well as Halsey’s in Geneva and 84 Fall in Seneca Falls. “That gives them a great ability to dictate what would make them happy vs. what might meet our needs.”
It’s a phenomenon Jennifer DeVault knows well, both in her position as UR Medicine Thompson Health’s vice president of associate services (human resources) and in her role as chairperson of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Board.
“Everybody’s having the same problem,” DeVault said. “We’ve had experts come and talk to us about it being a 10-year problem. It’s going to require every employer in every industry to redesign their workplace.”
And that, in some cases, translates to restructuring the wage, benefits and incentive package to be more competitive — and not only in the local market.
“The level that once candidates would be hired at with a locally competitive wage and benefits package, we now must compete with national wage, benefit and hiring packages,” write Mark Hobbs, vice president of operations for independent aircraft engine overhaul facility Penn Yan Aero in Yates County, in an email. “There are select employers that enter a job market that hold to a national/corporate standard that the local area may not have had prior that then causes the need for local businesses to keep pace and remain attractive for job seekers. It’s forced us to become creative to gain experienced staff and be attractive to potential candidates.”
All with a mind to the payroll, of course — and, Hobbs noted, New York employers have state minimum-wage directives to address, with entry-level positions at a pay scale that previously would have been for experienced-level positions. “This is where creativity comes into play and working with the candidate to meet their needs yet remain in budget,” he said, using the example of offering more attractive scheduling for life/work balance.
At Seneca Meadows, which operates the Seneca Meadows landfill in Seneca Falls, the applicant problem has eased — there were only one or two open positions as of mid-January, Black said, although challenges remain. The jobs are largely heavy-equipment operation, and Black said they have in the past drawn quite a bit from farm families, which is proving more difficult as family farms dwindle or consolidate into larger operations.
And, like Hobbs, Black discussed having to be more and more competitive in offering incentives in the recruitment process, incentives comparable to what haulers are offered elsewhere.
“Pre-covid, when the economy was roaring, we started off with a $3,000 incentive. We don’t butt heads with a lot of area employers; here in the Finger Lakes, the construction jobs are the smaller, home-building (types),” Black said. “We moved into covid (and) we basically paid people to stay home.”
So, what’s the incentive to come back, or to join up when there were trucking companies and the like out there offering $6,000 to $9,000?
“That challenge, we had to ramp up our sign-on bonus to attract them,” Black said — Seneca Meadows is currently at $10,000.
Seneca Meadows has a robust recruiting process, with applicants vetted in a multi-week process, Black noted. By contrast, Thompson Health had not used recruiters before the covid era, DeVault said – but it’s slowly added one after another until now it’s up to four. And it needs them, she noted.
“I would say Thompson has twice our normal number of openings right now. That has gone pretty much since covid,” DeVault said. “When covid hit, people chose not to work in healthcare for a variety of reasons.”
She added that others left when the state vaccine mandates went into effect.
“It is a very competitive market for every employer that is hiring right now,” DeVault continued. “You see it in the community — restaurants are closing down, they’re taking longer to fill your order — everyone’s trying to make do with fewer employees. Covid caused people to evaluate their priorities.”
That shift in priorities is reflected in Thompson’s workforce trends, where DeVault said there has been a significant increase in the number of per-diem associates who get fewer hours but have more scheduling flexibility. So, while she said the Thompson workforce head count is higher than ever before, there may now be two or three people doing the equivalent amount of work that one full-time employer would have done.
“Recruiting’s going well,” she reported. “We’re still getting a big number of hires. It’s just taking more of them to do the work.”
Key to retaining quality employees is offering ways to move forward in the company, DeVault noted. Thompson has had internal job fairs as well as the public ones, making its current staff aware of positions within Thompson they may wish to consider. There’s a healthcare education fund that goes toward tuition for people who commit to Thompson while studying to be a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse, plus a stipend to help them as they move from full- to part-time while studying.
Those are just a couple of the career-development opportunities, Thompson offers, according to DeVault. Plus, 30 days after a hire, DeVault and the Thompson CEO will meet with the employee, essentially to ask: “Did we deliver on our promise? What’s going to keep you here for five years?”
The overall message to prospective staff? “At Thompson, here you’re going to have a career,” DeVault said.
Flexible scheduling is crucial at Wegmans too, says talent sourcing and learning director Heather Gole. “They’re seeking work-life balance, and we’re very proud to offer flexibility in scheduling,” she said.
Wegmans reaches out to prospective employees through hiring events, like a virtual one held Jan. 18 to fill positions in stores, warehouses and distribution centers. It also uses social media, the company’s community activity, and employee referrals from friends and family:
“We joke that we’re a family company — and a company of families,” Gole said.
For Mitchell, his workforce tends to the younger side — 30 and under — and he said they tend to be less interested in things like benefits packages as they are in take-home pay.
“Benefits to a 25-year-old — health insurance or paid vacations — aren’t as interesting as how much money they can make,” Mitchell said. “The idea of a 401(k) isn’t as much on the radar.”
He used to hire people at $15 or $16 an hour; these days it’s $18 or $19, which translates to higher costs on the menu.
Engaging with applicants becomes a “balancing act,” he said. “Is this person a quality employee, and can we fill in the blanks around them to alleviate some of the stress on the other employees? It’s not that we’ve been more accommodating, it’s just that we’ve been more aware. … Now we’re much more apt to sit down and say, ‘What would work for you?’ ”
Finding them hasn’t been easy. Mitchell noted. He says his active payroll is currently down from 210 to 175, which means he can no longer keep his eateries open seven days a week.
“I posted on social media, if you find me an employee that stays working for six weeks, I will give you $500. Then I raised that to $1,000,” he said (it was $250 for part-timers).
That worked, but only to a point.
“Altogether, between full- and part-time, I maybe got 10 people,” Mitchell said.
Over the course of two years, he said he paid out $5,000 in referral bonuses.
“We are all very appreciative of the people in the business who do make the effort,” Mitchell said. “The folks who keep our doors open are the folks who show up, and they deserve our appreciation. And every restaurant owner will tell you the same thing.”