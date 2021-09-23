PALMYRA — A Palmyra man who tried to help three women struggling in the turbulent waters of Lake Ontario off the pier at Sodus Point in the summer of 2020 is being honored posthumously with a Carnegie Medal, considered North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.
The Carnegie Hero Fund has honored Draven Starr-Howell, 20, a retail clerk from Palmyra, as one of 18 civilian honorees “who risked their lives for others.”
Starr-Howell was fishing on the Sodus Point Pier July 2 of last year when he saw two adult females and a teenage female struggling in the rough waters. He and another bystander jumped in to help, but both were overcome by the waves and undertow, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported after the incident.
One bystander was pulled from the water safely by good Samaritans. The sheriff’s Marine Patrol, assisted by civilians, got Starr-Howell out of the water and onto the boat, where CPR was started. He was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.
A deputy who jumped into the water that day, Sgt. Aaron DiSanto, was honored in May by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute with its Deputy Sheriff Life Saving Award for his part in saving the three women. DiSanto, wearing a life jacket, is the deputy who helped pull Starr-Howell from the choppy waters.
The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
The organization said 10,256 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based fund’s inception in 1904. Commission Chairman Mark Laskow said each of the awardees or their survivors also will receive a financial grant. In the more than 117 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $43 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance.
Carnegie Medal spokeswoman Jewels Phraner said it normally takes 2-3 months to create the medals, which bear the rescuer’s name.
“Once the medals are produced, we attempt to coordinate a local presentation with the family, if they are interested,” she said.