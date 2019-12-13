CANANDAIGUA — The Lyons man accused of robbing a Phelps convenience store has been deemed mentally competent to proceed in his case.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Brandon Burgess was arraigned Tuesday in county court on felony charges of robbery, grand larceny, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal mischief.
Judge Craig Doran adjourned the case to Feb. 3 for a conference and argument of pretrial motions.
The charges are related to the alleged Sept. 17 robbery of the 7-Eleven off Route 14 in Phelps. Police said Burgess displayed what appeared to be an assault-style rifle and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.
Authorities later said Burgess used an Airsoft gun that looked like a rifle.
Police said Burgess fled in a vehicle stolen from Halco. The abandoned vehicle was found on Pre-Emption Street in the town of Waterloo, prompting a roughly 30-hour manhunt involving numerous police agencies.
The following day, police received a tip that Burgess was in a vehicle later spotted by a Seneca Falls police officer off Route 89. Police said Burgess tried to run away but was caught by officers from several agencies, including a K-9 unit.
Burgess faces two robbery counts, one for allegedly stealing the money and cigarettes from the 7-Eleven. The other is for allegedly taking the store clerk’s cell phone.
One grand larceny charge is for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of tools from Slate Hill Contractors, which had a construction site in Phelps. Another grand larceny charge is for the alleged theft of the Halco truck.
Burgess faces two tampering charges, one for allegedly trying to hide and burn the truck on Pre-Emption Street. The other alleges that Burgess removed two SIM cards from phones, his and the clerk’s, to avoid apprehension and detection while he was on the run.
The criminal mischief charge alleges that Burgess damaged the clerk’s phone.
A mental health evaluation was approved in October by Doran with consent of the DA’s office and public defender’s office, which is representing Burgess.
Doran set bail at $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured (10 percent) bond.