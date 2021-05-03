SENECA — For every ton of solid waste accepted at the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca, the town receives $2.10 from Casella Waste Services, operator of the landfill on Routes 5&20.
That rate is set by a Host Community Agreement between the town and Casella in exchange for the town hosting the landfill.
Every year, the town has an audit done by an independent firm, paid for by Casella, to verify that the town is paid exactly what it is owed for the prior year.
For 2020, the audit showed Casella owes the town $22.85 more. The town was paid $2,096,785.51, but was owed $2,096,808.36, according to EnSol Inc. of Niagara Falls, the auditing firm. By comparison, the 2018 audit showed the town owed Casella 1 cent and the 2016 audit showed the town owed Casella $4.68.
“The entire $22.85 discrepancy is for Quarter 1,” said EnSol engineer David Lenox, author of the report.
“Based on communication with Casella, the discrepancy is associated with an error in revenue and tonnage reported due to the mis-classification of an industrial waste stream as Beneficial Use Determined (BUD) material at the end of January 2020,” Lenox said. He said the tonnage discrepancy was 316.51 tons and the associated revenue discrepancy was $6,646.71.
“The error did not appear to be fully corrected until the third quarter payment was calculated,” he said.
The landfill accepted 774.4 million tons of municipal solid waste and 87,748 tons of BUD material in 2020 for a total of 862.1 million tons.
The Casella payments allow the town to avoid having a town tax levy and to greatly reduce the amount of the town’s share of the county tax levy.