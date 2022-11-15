SENECA — Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC, manager of the Ontario County Landfill since 2003, has paid $470,000 in fines imposed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for violating conditions of its operating permit.
The violations occurred over the past year. The original fine was $500,000, but $30,000 will be suspended if Casella completes all programs and mitigation steps to correct the violations, according to a DEC schedule.
The fine was imposed as part of a consent order involving the DEC, Casella and Ontario County. The latter owns the 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca.
Casella has paid a $220,000 fine to the state. Casella was ordered to pay $250,000 toward an environmental benefit project, which will be the installation of a biofiltration system at the city of Geneva wastewater treatment plant on Doran Avenue. Casella has paid that amount, and the city and DEC are planning the project.
The operations agreement between the county and Casella says that Casella is responsible for all environmental compliance issues, mitigation and fines.
Carla Jordan, county Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said that as of Monday, nearly all of the violations have been corrected.
The county is now in the process of determining whether it will support the closing of the landfill in 2028 when its current permit and the management agreement with Casella expires and the landfill is expected to be at capacity. It could also decide to expand to the south and continue operations.
The Seneca Town Board voted unanimously Oct. 18 in support of closing the landfill in 2028.