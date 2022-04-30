CANANDAIGUA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a notice of violation to the Ontario County Landfill for exceeding hydrogen sulfide odor limits allowed in its permit.
The violation was issued this spring after a DEC review of two years of data from multiple monitoring systems on the 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca. The county contracts with Casella Waste Systems to manage and operate the landfill.
The notice was reported to the Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee at its April 11 meeting.
Carla Jordan, county Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said she talked to DEC and Casella officials and was told they have a new, improved plan to control odors. She said a majority of the odor violations are old and spread out over multiple incidents.
Brian Sanders, Casella’s landfill manager, listed the steps being taken, and said recent data shows the number of odor violations declining.
Committee chairman Drew Wickham, R-Seneca, asked if the landfill has the option of hooking its leachate collection ponds and tank to a municipal wastewater treatment plant. Sanders said the closest is the city of Canandaigua treatment plant, which is 11.7 miles away. Sanders said that is too far to make the connection.
Committee member Fred Lightfoote, R-Gorham, asked if the plant on landfill property that converts methane to energy was operating at capacity. Sanders said it’s close to capacity, adding that the landfill can’t send all the methane collected to the plant, forcing some to be burned off in a flare that is noticeable to Routes 5&20 motorists. He said Casella will be installing a second flare.
In other committee matters:
• DIVERSION — Jordan told the committee that 2021 projects and programs contributed to increasing the waste-diversion rate going to the landfill from 22% in 2019 to 35% in 2021.
• SWMP — An update to the county’s 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan is required this year. Jordan said the DEC allows a two-year extension for the update, and she received committee approval to apply for an extension.
Jordan said she wants to update the county’s recycling law and conduct a community recycling waste assessment before submitting the update, possibly with the help of an outside consultant. She also wants to assess the solid-waste infrastructure in the county.