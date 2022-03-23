CANANDAIGUA — Casella Waste Systems handled 736,930 tons of household waste at the Ontario County Landfill in 2021.
That is less than the 900,000 tons it could have accepted through the terms of its state operating permit.
Casella officials submitted their annual report this month, and it was presented to the Board of Supervisors’ planning and environmental quality committee Monday.
“At that rate, or even up to 743,000 tons, there will be enough space to last until the projected closure of the landfill in 2028,” said Carla Jordan, director of the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
The landfill reported that it generated 25.9 million gallons of leachate last year; all of it was removed from collection ponds and taken to the Canandaigua, Geneva, Auburn, Ithaca, Watertown, Steuben, and Webster wastewater treatment plans, along with the Buffalo Sewer Authority, for disposal.
The cost of treating the leachate was not included in the report. Casella officials said that information is proprietary to its business and is made available to the DEC.
Casella said it received 97.5 tons of beneficial-use-determination materials that were used as alternative operating cover materials. Those materials included contaminated oil, foundry sand, glass, sludge, auto shredding residue, waste sand, municipal solid waste ash and other residue.
The landfill also accepted asbestos, construction and demolition debris, industrial waste, mixed municipal solid waste and sewage treatment plant sludge.
The report said 253.2 million cubic feet of methane from the landfill’s 288 gas wells was diverted to the Archaea Energy facility onsite for use as a fuel to run 11 electricity-generating turbines.
The Casella permit was issued in 2015. It expires Jan. 20, 2025. The most recent 43.5-acre expansion of the landfill will extend its life until 2028.