CANANDAIGUA — Eight students from Ontario County high schools and colleges received $2,500 Casella Waste Systems Inc. scholarships during the Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ July 15 meeting.
The awards were given to students pursuing, or planning to pursue, college-level study in environmental science, agriculture or agriculture-related businesses, including waste management.
The recipients: Corinne Brown, Olenka Duncan, Alandra Jones, Nate Mahoney, Emily McFadden, Maggie O’Brien, Claire Raes and Tim Stryker.
Casella operates the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca through a contract with the county.