Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced cashless tolling will go live on the New York State Thruway's ticketed system — more than a month ahead of schedule — during the overnight hours of Nov. 13-14. The conversion will take place simultaneously at 58 tolling locations across the Thruway's 450-mile ticketed system.
The official switch will take place in the overnight hours to limit impacts to traffic. At the time cashless tolling goes live, cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment at toll booths, and printed toll tickets will not be handed out.
To support this transition, NY E-ZPass has released a new TollsNY mobile app to help drivers manage E-ZPass accounts, find and pay Tolls by Mail invoices, and get important account alerts for tolls accrued at Thruway, MTA, and Port Authority tolling sites.