GENEVA — Current and past recipients of Geneva Scholarship Associates scholarships will be joined by supporters from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the local community for an evening of gaming and celebration Saturday evening.
The GSA’s annual Casino Night, the organization’s largest fundraising event, will be held on Nov. 2 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Campus Center. The event will kick off with a welcome from President Joyce P. Jacobsen.
Founded in 1968, GSA was the product of a partnership between HWS, under the leadership of President Albert E. Holland, and local business owners to create opportunities for Geneva youth to attend the Colleges.
The community-driven organization fundraises each year in support of an endowment that has awarded $2 million to financially and academically deserving students from Geneva high schools. More than 200 students have benefited from the program since its inception. This year alone, more than $120,000 in scholarship funds are supporting 18 GSA scholarship recipients at HWS.
The GSA is one of many collaborative efforts that underscore the significant relationship between the Geneva community and the Colleges. All proceeds from tickets and sponsorships, which includes generous donations by title sponsor Belhurst Castle and table sponsor del Lago Resort & Casino, will go directly toward scholarships.
Lake Country Moving and Storage donates its services to transport the gaming tables. Other sponsors include Bank of the Finger Lakes, Lyons National Bank, Five Star Bank, Massa Construction and Sodexo Food Services. Dozens of local businesses and individuals — including include Kindred Fare, FLX Table, Belhurst Estate Winery, Big Oak Golf, Bristol Field House, the Finger Lakes Times and Cam’s Pizzeria — support the event with sponsorships as well as donating popular prizes such as hotel stays, dinners, spa sessions, wine baskets, and other items for the raffle prizes.
This year’s Casino Night also will again feature del Lago gaming tables and dealers who volunteer their time to help the cause.
Tickets for Casino Night are $35, and may be obtained from the HWS website or by calling Stephanie Hesler at (315) 781-3356 or hesler@hws.edu. Heavy hors d’ouerves and a cash bar will be available at the event.