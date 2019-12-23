GENEVA — Geneva Scholarship Associates held its 12th Annual Casino Night on Nov. 2, raising $20,000 to support Geneva High School students attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The Colleges said the evening of gaming, raffles and celebration brought together current and past GSA scholarship recipients, their families and local supporters.
Casino Night was made possible again this year by the title sponsor, Belhurst Castle, and the donations of del Lago Resort & Casino and Lake Country Moving and Storage. The Bank of the Finger Lakes, Five Star Bank, Lyons National Bank and Massa Construction led the list of more than 30 sponsors, and more than 70 restaurants, hotels, wineries and other businesses in Geneva and the surrounding Finger Lakes area contributed raffle prizes.
Attendees were welcomed to the event by Jerry Buckley, HWS director of corporate and foundation relations and legislative affairs.
In his remarks, GSA President Rob Sollene noted the accomplishments of the organization are “a shining example of the great partnership between HWS and the Geneva community.”
Sollene pointed out that 18 GSA scholarship recipients attend Hobart and William Smith. Geneva High School has sent more students to the Colleges than any other college or university in the United States.
Since its founding in 1968, the Geneva Scholarship Associates and the Colleges have awarded $2 million in scholarships to more than 200 graduates of Geneva schools to support their enrollment at HWS. The Colleges said the partnership began when then-HWS President Albert Holland partnered with local business owners to create a community-driven organization to provide endowed scholarship support for academically and financially deserving Geneva students to attend HWS.
During the past 50 years, GSA has grown dramatically through the annual financial support of thousands of individuals and businesses as well as the generosity of individuals who have endowed GSA scholarships. At its annual donor recognition event in June, GSA announced two new scholarships: the Piltch Family Endowed Scholarship Fund in Honor of Saga Employees, a gift of Stuart S. Piltch; and the Dr. Timothy J. Ryan Annual GSA Scholarship, a gift of Dr. Timothy J. Ryan.
HWS said that “today, GSA is one of many collaborative efforts that underscore the significant relationship between the Geneva community and the Colleges.”