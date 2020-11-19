TYRE — The decline in shared gaming revenue from del Lago Resort & Casino has resulted in an increase in the town tax rate in 2021.
Town officials said the town will receive about $1 million less than anticipated from gaming revenue for 2020 and has conservatively decided to not include any projected gaming revenue in the 2021 budget.
The $440 million casino and resort hotel was opened in February 2017. With projected revenue from del Lago, the town property tax rate for 2017 was reduced by 50 percent, from $9.84 in 2016 to $4.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Based on the casino’s gross revenues, the property tax rate for 2018 was reduced by another 50 percent to $2.50 per $1,000. And in 2019, it was further reduced to $2.25. In 2020, the rate dropped to $1.63 per $1,000.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and del Lago was forced to close down from March 16 until allowed to reopen at 25-percent capacity on Sept. 9.
During the closure, the town did not receive any of its budgeted gaming revenue share from the state, estimated at more than $1 million.
“Due to the uncertainty of del Lago’s performance for the remainder of 2020 and due to the ongoing pandemic, along with very restrictive New York state regulations and guidelines, the town has had to be especially conservative in developing the 2021 budget,” said Tyre Supervisor Ron McGreevy.
In not including casino revenues in the 2021 budget, the tax rate will increase to $5.56 per $1,000, which town officials noted is still less than the $9.84 rate of 2016.
“Due to conservative budgeting with reserves over the past three years, the town was able to hold the property tax rate increase down from a much larger increase,” McGreevy said.
Town officials said that as the capacity limit is allowed to increase at the del Lago facility, its attendance and fiscal performance should return to pre-shutdown figures and town tax rates in the future should be reduced.