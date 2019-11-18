TYRE — The Town Board unanimously adopted a 2020 town budget Thursday.
The general town tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will drop from $2.25 to $1.63. The reason? A decline in the general fund budget and $2.2 million in revenue the town will receive from del Lago Resort & Casino.
The casino pays the town 5 percent of its gross gaming revenue as a condition of its state license.
The 2020 highway budget is projected to increase from $1,724,000 to $1,736,000, while the town’s contract with Magee Fire Department for fire protection services will rise from $151,012 to $155,632.
The new budget includes money for the purchase of a new 10-wheel truck for the highway department.
“Once again, del Lago Resort & Casino is also paying the entire fire tax for 2020,” said Supervisor Ron McGreevy, who noted that the 2016 tax rate in Tyre — before the casino opened — was $9.84.