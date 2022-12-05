TYRE — Gamblers aren’t the only winners at del Lago Resort & Casino.
Town property owners also cash in — in terms of their property taxes.
The Town Board approved a 2023 budget Nov. 17 that calls for no general fund, highway fund, or fire-protection taxes, all because of revenue the town anticipates receiving from the casino in exchange for hosting the $42 million facility on Route 414.
The revenue-sharing program will cover the $1.25 million general fund appropriation and the $1.76 million highway appropriation. The fire-protection cost of $170,064 will be paid by the casino in accordance with the Community Mitigation Plan.
The only cost for residents will be those living in the town’s Water District No. 1. The district budget total is $118,943, with only $12,883 of that raised by users — or $29 less than in 2022. The District 1 water rate will drop by 4.16%, from $16.82 to $16.11 per unit.