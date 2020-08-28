TYRE — Furloughed workers at del Lago Resort & Casino are gambling that Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make a sure bet and let them go back to work.
About a hundred employees rallied in front of the closed, $440 million casino on Route 414 Thursday, arguing that “it’s time” to reopen the facility.
They waved signs saying “Let Us Work,” “Save Our Jobs, Open NY Casinos,” “Give Us a Fair Deal” and “Our Jobs Matter.”
Undeterred by a brief rain, they heard speakers deliver pointed messages that the casino has taken all necessary steps to keep employees and customers safe, including sanitizing, social distancing and masks. They argued that Cuomo has set guidelines for most other businesses closed by the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March to reopen, except for the four upstate state-licensed casinos and movie theaters.
They decried the fact that casinos run by Native American tribes in Verona and the Buffalo area have reopened for weeks and have not had major outbreaks of virus cases.
Colleen Bendzlowicz of Geneva, a dealer and table games worker, said she loves her nearly $24-per-hour job, loves her co-workers and loves the customers who play. She said she has three children, ages 8, 10 and 12, and is starting to hurt financially now that the extra $600 in her unemployment check has ended.
“I can’t find another job that pays what I make here. I’d have to work two part-time jobs to make what I was making. I’m looking for something temporarily, but I’m living on $192 a week unemployment,” she said.
“I don’t want another job. I want my current job back. The casino has spent millions to make the building safe and having more than a thousand del Lago workers not on the job hurts the local company and the state economy,” Bendzlowicz said.
Fellow dealer and shift supervisor Anthony McCarthy of Himrod agreed.
“They keep the machines and everything clean all the time. I’m confident they can meet the requirements to reopen safely. This place is bigger than most schools, and if schools can reopen, we should be able to as well. If Indian casinos can reopen, why can’t we?” McCarthy said.
He said they keep hearing something is in the works, but no word has come from the governor’s office yet. The union representing casino workers has met with Cuomo as well, he noted.
Rally organizer Valerie McIntyre said Thursday marks the 164th day the casino workers have been furloughed. She said Native American casinos reopened after being closed at the same time, March 16, after 85 days.
“Those casinos have had no uptick in virus cases. Those casinos serve the same people that del Lago serves. It makes no sense to keep us closed,” McIntyre told the crowd.
Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, attended the rally and told the workers that he “stands with you and state and local officials who want this casino reopened now.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, added his support, as well.
“You should not be out here in front of the casino. You should be in there working,” he said, pointing to the casino. “There is no reason one person should keep you from working if it’s safe.”
Representatives of Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, and State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, also voiced support for the workers’ desire to return to work. Kolb’s representative read a letter saying that it is “an outrage the governor will not give up his emergency powers when the real emergency is people not being allowed to work.”
“Enough is enough. The infection rate for this area is less than 1 percent,” he added.
McIntyre said she was in a “bad way” five years ago when she saw an advertisement for a dealer school for del Lago. She said she applied, was accepted, completed the school and got hired on the first day the casino opened — Feb. 1, 2016. She is now a shift supervisor and says the job “literally saved my life.”
Linda Felice of Waterloo supervises the laundry operations at the del Lago hotel. When she was furloughed in March, she obtained unemployment and the extra $600 from the federal government, which has now expired.
“It’s starting to hurt having just unemployment as my only income. I don’t see any reason they can’t reopen us. The Indian casinos have reopened and not showing an outbreak. I know our staff has done all they can to meet requirements. It doesn’t make sense,” Felice said.
“I’m lucky my husband has a good job. But a lot of people in laundry are single parents and they are hurting. I don’t see how they can survive much longer,” she added.
Heather Cohn of Seneca Falls worked in security. She’s single with no dependents but is thinking of looking for a part-time job to pay bills. She said she was making about $35,000 a year when working.
“It bothers me the Indian casino opened back up and we can’t,” she said.
Steve Knittle off Newark also works in security. He loves his job and says he’s struggling to pay a mortgage, two car payments, property taxes and basic living costs with only unemployment.
“Our savings are dwindling,” he added, saying he can’t think of a reason why the casino can’t reopen safely.
Other workers voicing strong messages to the governor were Bethany Villanti, Steve Hultz, Mariah Istre and Gordy Salmonds.
Villanti questioned how the state could allow the MTV Music Video Awards ceremony in New York City to take place, yet not allow del Lago and three other upstate casinos to reopen.
“I miss my job and I want to go back. I know you all do,” she said.