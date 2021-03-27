GENEVA — The downtown streetscape project, which is expected to start in June, is designed to boost activity in the central business district.
However, some merchants and building owners worry that some sidewalk design components will do just the opposite.
The streetscape project, paid for in part with funds from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, other state grants and matching city money, involves Castle Street from Routes 5&20 to Main Street, as well as parts of Exchange and Main streets downtown. However, Castle is where the bulk of the changes are coming and that’s where the merchant and building owner concerns largely lie.
The design for Castle includes bike shelters and public seating that includes benches and “seat walls.” It’s the placement of that “street furniture” that worries some merchants and officials from the Downtown Business Improvement District. Those elements would preclude space for outdoor dining and drinking, they claim. Project designers disagree.
Among those concerned is Lake Drum Brewing owner Victor Pultinas. Lake Drum has had a free-standing seating structure called a parklet in front of the East Castle Street brewery during the warmer months since 2015 — although it remained in place for at least the last two winters.
“That’s going to go away, along with the temporary sidewalk seating (in other areas on Castle),” said Pultinas, noting that a 6-foot-wide space must be maintained for pedestrians. “If it (the street seating) was rearranged with the sidewalk closest to the street, it could allow seating.”
The public seating could not be used for drinking and dining, as it would violate state Liquor Authority rules because it is not contiguous to buildings, said Pultinas. The parklets, considered public space but not contiguous to the building, could be used for alcohol consumption because the city obtained permission from the Liquor Authority, said Michael Mills, BID executive director.
Dave Linger, president of BID’s Board of Directors, calls the design “ill-conceived” and said it is not too late to make changes.
“We need to reconfigure the blueprints,” he said.
Pultinas said he was miffed that one unnamed city official suggested he move his businesses to another part of downtown not affected by the street and sidewalk work, as opposed to making modifications that he said would be beneficial to him and other business owners.
“I chose this spot on Castle because I love the spot,” said Pultinas. “We were the first business to open (on East Castle).”
In the age of COVID, outdoor seating is sought out by customers not comfortable with dining and drinking inside establishments, he said, noting he installed propane heaters in the parklet over the winter to encourage the space’s use in colder temperatures.
“I know (outdoor seating) is a draw for us and for the city of Geneva,” he said.
Marina Burgess, owner of Simple Sweets Bakery at 93 Castle St., is planning to expand her business this year, and outdoor seating is something she hoped to have more of — she not only sells baked goods, but now serves lunches.
“I’m all for the seating,” she said. “I think it will be a very beneficial addition to the charm and atmosphere of downtown. I just think it should be, or in the very least some of it, designed with the operating businesses in mind. We won’t be able to use the outdoor seating as an extension of our indoor seating if it’s too far from the building. Personally, I would love to have the opportunity to extend outdoor seating to my customers. Pre-COVID, I only had two tables. Some outdoor seating would be fantastic.”
Mills said BID supports the project overall.
“It’s going to bring beauty and safety and walk-ability to downtown,” he said. “We do have concerns about some of the design elements.”
He said BID has reached out to city officials about its concerns and said they are listening.
“The city said they will gladly and continuously talk about that,” Mills said. “That’s great, but there’s no guarantee (of changes coming).”
BID Board Vice President John Brennan, who owns property on Castle, remains optimistic that solutions can be found.
“We’re hoping we can find a way through all this and make it work for all parties,” he said.
Brennan said the engineering and architectural firm handling the project for the city, Barton & Loguidice, is well aware of the concerns of merchants and building owners.
City Manager Sage Gerling indicated the city is going ahead with the design as planned.
“For the existing locations for outdoor dining, the design team included more sidewalk room where possible to accommodate outdoor dining,” she said. “Additional reconfigurations at this point are not feasible.”
Tom Robinson, one of the architects for Barton & Loguidice, believes the design will benefit merchants.
“Site analysis that informed the streetscape designs included an inventory of existing outdoor seating areas,” he wrote in an email. “Reconfiguration of the public space will likely require some adaptation and changes to existing use patterns by some merchants, but the overall opportunities for outdoor seating will increase over existing conditions.
“The streetscape retrofits include a significant increase in opportunities for seating, resting and gathering along Castle Street and Exchange Street. New seatwalls, benches and café tables are part of the streetscape designs. Robust landscape plantings, public art and pavement design will improve the quality of the pedestrian realm. The suite of improvements will entice more people to spend more time in downtown Geneva, supporting a vibrant and sustainable local economy.”
Robinson did not address the issues related to Liquor Authority rules on outdoor drinking and dining.
BID’s board met last week about the issue, and provided this statement, which it is sending to city administration, also:
“The Geneva BID is generally supportive of the soon-to-be launched New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape project on Castle Street and Routes 5&20. This $5-plus million investment will improve the beauty, safety and walkability of downtown. We do, however, remain concerned about design elements that limit merchant (and therefore property owner) commercial use of adjacent and nearby private and public spaces. The approved design creates legal and regulatory compliance challenges for businesses with the New York State Liquor Authority and other code enforcement agencies. But more importantly, the limitations on land use present a clear and present danger to the immediate and long-term viability of downtown merchants that created the vibrant and noteworthy atmosphere drawing thousands of residents and visitors alike, each year. We hope that the city of Geneva will balance these interests and concerns upon streetscape construction completion to accommodate the need for access to outdoor spaces, which has become increasingly critical in a COVID-19 environment. Failure to do so jeopardizes the very foundation of what has made downtown Geneva such an exciting place to live, work and shop.”
The city has advertised for bids for the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape Project; they are due by this Wednesday. While the streetscape project is set for this year, the 5&20 work may start later this year but more likely in 2022.