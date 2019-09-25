LYONS — Wayne County has a new commissioner of social services.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment Ellen Wayne, who currently leads Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes, to the position, following the retirement earlier this year of Michael “Josh” McCrossen.
Wayne has been executive director Geneva-based Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes, an anti-poverty organization, since 2007.
She will be paid $101,600 and will start her new job Oct. 28.
“We feel very fortunate to have her coming aboard,” said County Administrator Rick House. “She has a strong reputation for excellence.”
The county received nine applications for the position, including two internal candidates, said House. Four were brought back for second interviews.
House — who served on the search committee, along supervisors Tony Verno, Jake Emmel, Laurie Crane and Human Services Director Chris Kalinski — said he is a “firm believer in promoting from within. This is one of the exceptions. She just outshined (the other candidates).”
Wayne, who lives in Geneva but will be re-locating to Wayne County — where she lived for many years — said she is excited to take on the challenge.
“I would like to say that for many years I have worked in a capacity to respond to the needs of vulnerable persons in our region,” she said. “The opportunity to lead the Wayne County Department of Social Services is a chance to be consistent with what I consider an important responsibility. I know that there is a dedicated staff who work hard each day to serve the residents of Wayne County, and I look forward to working with them and the Departments many community partners as we respond to the needs of children, families and persons in need of assistance. I would also add that the leadership of Wayne County has been most gracious in welcoming me, and I appreciate the encouragement and support they have offered as I assume the role of commissioner.”
House noted that the DSS commissioner job is an important one, with a budget of $20 million and 165 employees.
“There are so many moving parts (to the agency),” said House. “It’s a very complex position.”
Besides Catholic Charities, Wayne has held positions with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Action for a Better Community and the Seneca County Division of Human Services, where she served as director of temporary assistance, food stamps and Medicaid.
Wayne holds a doctorate in education from St. John Fisher College and serves as an adjunct professor in the School of Education at the college.
House said that “one of her fortes is collaboration. She just has the ability to get everybody pulling in the same direction.”
He expressed thanks to Ellen Tiberio, director of the Ontario County Department of Social services, who assisted in the interviews, but did not participate in the search committee selection votes.
And he also expressed appreciation to Shelly Bentley, who took over as interim director following McCrossen’s retirement.
“She stepped up to the plate and has done a fabulous job in the interim,” he said.
Bentley will stay on as deputy director once Wayne comes aboard, House noted.