ROCHESTER — Faced with 45 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse filed since the state’s Child Victims Act took effect Aug. 14, the Catholic Diocese of Rochester filed for reorganization Thursday under Chapter 11 of he U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The petition was filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York in Rochester Thursday morning. The petition was signed by Bishop Salvatore Matano, diocesan chief financial officer Lisa Passero and diocesan attorney Stephen Donato.
The filing brought an immediate response from attorneys Jeff Anderson and Steve Boyd, who filed many of the claims of past sexual abuse by clergy and church personnel.
At a Thursday afternoon press conference, conducted with victims advocate Siobhan O’Connor, they said they are “deeply disappointed” in the diocese’ decision to file for bankruptcy.
“I think it’s attributable to financial concerns because they can’t handle the truth. These claims should be in a court of law, not bankruptcy court,” Anderson charged. “This will not stop us in fighting to reveal the truth.”
Chapter 11 is a voluntary action taken by an organization to settle claims on which they may owe while remaining intact as an organization.
The Child Victims Act opened a one-year window of time during which child sexual abuse claims could be filed in state court in cases that had been banned by the statute of limitations. As of Thursday, 45 such claims had been filed against the diocese since Aug. 14.
According to The Catholic Courier, the diocese newspaper, the petition filed states the diocese has 200 to 999 creditors, estimated assets of $50 million to $100 million and estimated liabilities of $100 million to $500 million. The paper reported that as a part of its filing, the diocese submitted Form 204, listing creditors with the 20 largest unsecured claims. Nineteen of the 20 were anonymous creditors represented by attorneys, with each claim labeled as a “CVA lawsuit.’’
The diocese includes Catholic parishes in Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties, among others.
“We will stand with survivors for showing courage to bring these claims against the Catholic Diocese of Rochester. We will not stop, despite efforts by Bishop Matano to stop us,” Boyd said at the press conference.
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. In the past thirty years, we’ve encountered 18 dioceses filing for bankruptcy protection. It has stalled us, but won’t stop us from obtaining a reckoning,” Anderson added.
He said the filing shows that “it’s about money, not hearing the truth and avoiding transparency.” He vowed to get the names of offenders and said this will prolong the legal battle but not stop it.
He said the diocese has “a lot of insurance” and said their claims will not shut down the good work the church does, only stop the bad things. Anderson said bankruptcy may also not preclude a criminal trial.