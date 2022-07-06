SENECA FALLS — As of Tuesday, the cause of a massive fire that destroyed Ferrara Lumber, one of this community’s most well-known and iconic businesses, was undetermined.
The fire was reported to 911 by several passersby around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Callers said they saw heavy smoke coming from the east end of the business, which was closed. It took firefighters from Seneca Falls, Bridgeport, Waterloo, Fayette, Ovid, Interlaken, Clyde, Geneva and eight other departments from four counties to bring the blaze under control around 11 p.m. Sunday.
“The cause is undetermined and under investigation by our department, the Seneca County Fire Investigation Team and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control in Montour Falls,” Seneca Falls Fire Chief Allen Larsen said. “It was fully involved in fire when we arrived. It took about six hours to get it under control, and we had people on the scene putting out hot spots for some 15 or 16 hours.
“All we know is that it started on the east end, which is where the lumber products are stored,” Larsen added, before saying, “It’s destroyed, a total loss.”
Officials said two firefighters were transported by ambulance from the scene, one for minor burns and the other for heat exhaustion. Both were treated and released. In addition, one person experienced a seizure at the scene and also was taken to GGH, where the person was treated and released. Two other civilians were treated at the scene for minor health issues and refused hospitalization.
Firefighters made good use of water from the nearby Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
“I was going to send firefighters inside, but it was too hot, so we concentrated our efforts on the exterior,” Larsen said.
West Bayard Street, from Center to Ovid streets was closed. It did not reopen until late Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Seneca Falls Police Department issued a press release requesting assistance from the public in determining the cause of the fire. Anyone with information, including videos and photos, is asked to contact Inv. Christopher Denny at (315) 568-4850 or cdenny@senecafallspd.net.
The company owns a second lumber yard and building materials business on Rumsey Street.
“We are working with our customers and getting stock to the Rumsey Street operation,” co-owner Sarah Ferrara said Tuesday. “Things are under control.”
On the business’ Facebook page, the last post was July 3. It thanked first responders for their efforts and hoped no one was hurt.
“We are hoping to have the business up and running within a week at the Rumsey Street location. We are down, but not out,” the post read.
Seneca Falls building contractor Matthew N. Ferrara founded Ferrara Lumber in 1959. He knew from his own experience that there was no local source for lumber and other building materials in the community. He said on the company website that the building business was “robust,” and he saw an opportunity to bring the building materials service to the community at 30 W. Bayard St.
He worked with sons Sam and Matthew A. “Zoomer” Ferrara at the business. In 1980, he sold the business to his sons.
In 1982, a 4,000-square-foot expansion of the main business was constructed to house a full line of hardware, kitchen and bath products, allowing customers and contractors to see in place the actual products they were considering for use in their homes.
Ferrara Lumber also joined the Do It Best Corp. in 1982, a member-owned buying cooperative that permitted cost-effective product purchasing.
In 2008, the business passed on to the third generation of Ferraras: Matthew, Sarah and Stefania.