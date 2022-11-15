GENEVA — Autopsies done on a local man and his 2-year-old son have determined the father died of natural causes and the child from starvation.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Ontario County Sheriff-elect and sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione said the Monroe County medical examiner’s office has ended its investigation into the deaths of David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr.
The Condes were found deceased Feb. 15 at Serenity Manor Apartments on Hamilton Street, where deputies went to check on them. The apartment complex is behind the Americas Best Value Inn motel, formerly the Chanticleer Motel.
“This has been a tough one for all of us who worked it from day one,” Cirencione wrote in an email to the Times on Monday afternoon. “Once we ruled out carbon monoxide (as the cause of death), we sadly knew this was a likely cause. This a very, very sad case.”
The autopsy determined Conde Sr. died from cardiovascular disease.
“It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed away,” Cirencione said.
Police said there were no signs of trauma when the bodies were found in February.
At the time, Cirencione said Conde and his son were last seen Jan. 22 by family members. They became concerned after they didn’t hear from him over the next couple of weeks, and contacted police.