WATERLOO — In late July, Cayuga Nation official Clint Halftown was invited to meet with the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to discuss a host of contentious issues.
The invitation was extended after Halftown expressed a willingness to meet with the board in a Letter to the Editor to the Finger Lakes Times.
That meeting was tentatively planned for Tuesday night, the board’s regular meeting night, but Halftown had not responded, nor did he show up.
Instead, Cayuga Chief Sam George of the Bear Clan — a rival and opponent of Halftown’s role with the Seneca Falls-based Nation — went. He railed against Halftown and urged county officials to deal with the traditional tribal government that he represents, a team of condoled chiefs, clan mothers and faith keepers, and to sever communications with Halftown and his faction.
After speaking in the Cayuga native language for several minutes, George switched to English and said, “The guy on the other side has caused you a lot of problems. I am here to educate you and be a good neighbor.
“I can’t even mention his name. He makes me sick. You are dealing with the wrong person. There are six others beside me who make up the traditional, proper government of the Cayuga Nation. We are the ones selected to deal with the outside world and old treaties,” George said. “We want to be brothers with you. We don’t think we should be telling each other what to do. We ask.”
George said it was Halftown who ordered the destruction of Nation commercial properties in Seneca Falls in early 2020 and who also is behind the eviction of Cayugas living in Nation-owned housing in Seneca Falls who support the traditional government leadership. He also pointed out it is Halftown who has taken the county to court numerous times over the years.
George said Halftown’s behavior has put him and his family “outside the circle” of the Nation. “He is not one of us. We can’t protect him,” George said.
Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara questioned a Tuesday protest march by traditional government supporters along Bayard Street Extension that caused public safety concerns. George explained the protest was about mass graves of Indian children at a Canadian residential school.
“We want him gone. Our message to you is to help us get rid of him before he hurts your people and ours,” George said.
Russell Wheeler, a member of the county’s citizens advisory committee on Indian affairs, noted that a former Bureau of Indian Affairs official ruled in favor of the traditional group — then called the Unity Council — as the proper governing body for the Nation. But Halftown fought that and was able to convince the BIA to recognize hm in 2014.
Ken Wolkin, a college student studying the Cayuga Nation situation, told the board the leadership battle “is complex and vexing and not just an internal issues.” He said the federal government’s recognition of Halftown as federal representative is “illegitimate.”
He urged the board to send the BIA a letter saying that decision is wrong and it needs to deal with the traditional governing group going forward. The board later voted to write and send such a letter.
James Garlick acknowledged the dilema the board faces but recommended the board of supervisors deals with Halftown since the BIA says he’s the recognized leader.
But Charles Bowman strongly opposed dealing with Halftown’s faction. He said they have hired “thugs and mercenaries” to terrorize Nation members and others.
Dylan Seneca, a CIN member, also supported George’s position and opposed any negotiations with Halftown.
“It’s a dictatorship that use fake power to guide his actions,” Seneca said. “I urge you to work with the chiefs, clan mothers as the rightful governing body. If you negotiate with Clint, there will be disruption. He’s all about power and money. We are not that way. We want to work you.”
He added: “I respect your position, but it’s frustrating. If Clint Halftown applies for a permit from the town do so something, what are we to do? We have no power to say we won’t deal with him.”
In other action:
• The board voted 12-1 to approve an agreement with the village of Waterloo to administer and operate the county’s water and sewer districts. The agreement is for five years with an option to renew for another five. The cost to the county is $100,000 a year and the switch will take place Aug. 21. Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, voted no. Board member James Cleere, D-Waterloo, was absent.
• The board also approved a county-wide commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. It will be 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at South Seneca High School and the Three Bears Courthouse complex in Ovid.
• Board member Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, invited the board to a New York Corn Growers event at 6 p.m. today at the Lott Farm. He said it will consist of food and a big screen viewing of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the field in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Lott said about 20 firefighters from New York City have been invited to view the farm, enjoy the food and watch the game.