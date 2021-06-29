SENECA FALLS — Four locations along the west side of Cayuga Lake in Seneca County are included in the new Cayuga Lake Blueway Trail recently launched by the state.
The trail connects 12 public waterfront sites around the 40-mile long lake and features 24 distinct paddling trips for people of all skill levels.
The sites in Seneca County are Cayuga Lake State Park in Seneca Falls, Cayuga-Seneca Canal Lock 1 near Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Tyre, Dean’s Cove State Boat Launch off Route 89 in Romulus and Sheldrake Point off Route 89 in Covert.
Site identification signs and informational kiosks at each site help paddle boarders identify launch and landing locations from the water and land. The paddling trips can be combined with bird watching, fishing and other activities offered by the adjacent Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, Cayuga Lake Birding Trail and the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.
The trail also connects to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and ultimately, the Erie Canal.
The Blueway Trial is funded by a $202,450 Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant.
Information about launch sites and paddling trips on the Blueway Trail is available at https://cayugalake.com/.