SENECA FALLS — Cayuga Lake is No. 1 — although it’s a list the lake would rather not be topping.
The longest of the Finger Lakes has had more harmful algal blooms reported this summer than three other local lakes. There have been nearly 40 reported bloom sightings, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which updates an interactive map on HAB sightings statewide. Most of the blooms are on the shorelines of Cayuga and Tompkins counties. The Seneca County portion of the lake has had fewer sightings.
A majority of the Cayuga Lake HABs that have been tested by the Community Science Institute in Ithaca were found to have varying degrees of toxicity. Some of the blooms near the village of Cayuga at the north end of the lake showed toxins at more than 125 times the state’s limit to be considered a high toxin.
Seneca Lake, which is monitored by trained volunteers from Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, did not have a reported HAB until Aug. 16, when blooms were found in three areas on the northeast and southwest parts of the deepest of the 11 Finger Lakes. There were 72 reported HABs on Seneca Lake in 2021, with 30 alone spotted last Oct. 6.
Keuka Lake reported five small, localized blooms on Aug. 22 in the Steuben County portion of the lake.
As of Aug. 20, Canandaigua Lake monitors had reported no blooms.
HABs are caused by a variety of factors, including nutrient flow into the lake and warm water temperatures. Not all are harmful, but experts warn people to avoid contact.
HABs are characterized by stringy, pea soup-colored filaments in the water, usually near shore in shallow water. They look like algae but actually contain toxic bacteria called microcystins that can harm the liver and nervous system if ingested. HABs can cause skin and eye irritation and other health problems in humans and can be deadly to dogs that ingest lake water after swimming in a bloom.
Blooms tend to show up in early August through the second week in October. They can last a few hours or a few days but tend to disappear when wind turns the water choppy.