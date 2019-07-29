SENECA FALLS — A Cayuga Lake Harmful Algal Blooms monitoring program had identified 40 instances on Cayuga Lake as of Wednesday.
The HABs were divided nearly equally between the eastern and western shores of the lake, with most of them in the southern end at locations in Seneca, Cayuga and Tompkins counties.
In Seneca County, HABs were found near Cayuga Lake State Park in Seneca Falls, and Thirsty Owl Wine Co. and Sheldrake Point Winery in Ovid. Another was spotted at Taughannock Falls State Park in Tompkins County.
Current information on HABs in Cayuga Lake can be found on the Community Science Institute’s HABs reporting page at www.communityscience.org/volunteer/harmful-algal-bloom-monitoring/cayuga-lake-habs-reporting-page/.
Those seeing a suspicious bloom are asked to report it to habshotline@gmail.com with the location, date, time and a photograph.
The Cayuga Lake HABs Monitoring Program is a collaborative effort of the Community Science Institute of Ithaca, the Cayuga Watershed Network, Discover Cayuga Lake, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the State University of New York Environmental School of Forestry.
