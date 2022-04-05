SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation is touting two recent federal court decisions.
One case involved the Nation filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over its response to a Freedom Of Information Act request.
In July 2020, the Nation submitted a FOIA request to the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs related to a March 2020 visit to the Nation by BIA employees Jimmy Gibson Jr. and Bryan Bald Eagle.
In a press release, Nation officials said the BIA produced records over a period of time, but two documents remained in dispute. The Nation’s complaint said the Department of the Interior failed to conduct an adequate search for the requested information, and the records that were provided should have been produced in full and unredacted.
The Nation said a district court found the Department of the Interior’s search for the records was inadequate and remanded the order back to the agency for further action. The department must disclose the contents of a number of redacted sections in documents provided in response to the FOIA request.
In her decision, Judge Amy Berman Jackson instructed the parties to submit a joint status report concerning the results of the agency’s search, including whether further action is required, by May 9. Jackson also said the Department of the Interior must either disclose specific portions of the documents previously redacted by April 25.
“We are pleased the court has determined that we are entitled to this information under the Freedom Of Information Act and we look forward to reviewing it as soon as the agency complies with the courts’ order,” Clint Halftown, the head of the Cayuga Nation Council, said in a press release.
The second lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., was related to the Nation filing a FOIA request for materials related to the Cayuga Nation Police Department application for the Originating Agency Identifier, or ORI, from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In a memorandum opinion issued March 29, the court determined that the FBI’s denial of the Cayuga Nation Police Department application for access to the National Criminal Information Center was “arbitrary and capricious” and ordered the FBI to reconsider its decision. The Nation’s request for NCIC access by means of obtaining an ORI number that was originally denied in 2018 had been reconsidered in March. The Nation argued that the denial was not legal, contesting some of the FBI’s original contentions and reinforcing the Nation’s authority over its federally recognized sovereign land in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
“As a legal, recognized and lawfully established law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over lands and matters on the Cayuga Nation’s reservation, the Cayuga Nation Police Department is entitled to access these criminal databases,” Halftown said. “As we continue to expand our law enforcement department, having the ability to communicate with other departments and obtain critical information from these databases will help the Nation police maintain peace and safety within the boundaries of the Cayuga Nation reservation.”
Nation officials said the Tribal Law and Order Act of 2010 provides Indigenous nation police departments with access to national criminal databases, including the NCIC. Halftown said as a federally recognized police force, the Cayuga Nation Police Department has authority to enforce laws within the boundaries of its reservation in New York. He added that access to the NCIC would allow Nation police access to commonly used files such as license plates, for example, and allow for easier communication with other law enforcement agencies.
In 2019, the Department of the Interior recognized that a lack of lands in trust does not diminish or disestablish the Nation’s reservation.
The NCIC database includes files on known or suspected terrorists, wanted persons, violent persons, protection orders, missing persons, the National Sex Offender Registry, and files related to specific groups or stolen property.