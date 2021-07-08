SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation has granted itself permission to remove debris from demolished buildings on property the Nation owns in this Seneca County town.
In March 2020, Nation officials applied for a permit from Seneca County Code Enforcement to begin the work at the Lakeside Trading convenience store and gas station and two other buildings at the intersection of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension. The demolition of those structures occurred in a surprise, early-morning move in February 2020.
The CIN was denied the permit because the county had a local law that prohibits a building or demolition permit from being issued to a property owner that is delinquent in paying property taxes. The Nation is behind on property taxes on those parcels.
The county Board of Supervisors is considering an amendment to the local law that would remove the requirement of being current on property taxes before a permit can be issued.
In a statement released Monday, Nation spokesperson Maria Stagliano said the Nation, “in deference to the Seneca Falls community,” issued the permit needed to remove the debris remaining from the properties on Nation land. She said the removal would begin immediately.
“The Cayuga Nation’s action is taken under its authority as a sovereign Indian nation to issue these permits and begin the work needed to resolve concerns regarding the debris,” Stagliano said, citing those concerns as including unsightliness to visitors and danger of vectors taking up residence. “As a sovereign Indian Nation operating on its reservation lands, the Cayuga Nation has the inherent authority to govern itself.”
Stagliano said the Cayugas filed the necessary paperwork and paid a permit fee last year.
“Although it was under no formal obligation to do so, the Cayuga Nation attempted in good faith to work with the county by deferring to the county’s process,” Stagliano said. “Its permit application, however, was denied. The Cayuga Nation has said repeatedly that it would remove the debris immediately after receiving a permit to do so. By issuing its own permit pursuant to its sovereign authority, cleanup is underway.”
The Nation applied to put 129 acres into federal trust many years ago, including the 15 acres where the demolished buildings are. That application was denied, but the CIN insists the land it owns is a sovereign reservation because of the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua.