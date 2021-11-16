SENECA FALLS — Calling it “part of a recent vendetta directed against the Cayuga Nation,” tribal officials are criticizing the Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ request for an independent investigation into the prosecution against Charles Bowman.
In a statement issued Friday, Nation officials referred to a grand jury indictment of Bowman for trespass and assault charges related to a physical disturbance that occurred during a press conference following the February 2020 demolition of several Nation buildings by the ruling faction of the Cayugas.
Bowman, a former Nation employee, attended the Oct. 12 supervisors meeting pleading for an investigation into the criminal matter against him. The board agreed to send a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul, requesting an independent investigation into the actions of Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, local police, and the grand jury.
“The board’s letter is not only an unprecedented attempt to interfere with an ongoing criminal case being handled by the county’s own district attorney, but is another anti-Indian action by the board that smacks of racism,” tribal officials said in the release.
In the letter, dated Nov. 4, County Attorney David Ettman, as directed by the board, asks James for an investigation by an independent counsel or by her office “into the investigation, circumstances and prosecution of Mr. Charles Bowman, as well as the status of the Cayuga Indian Nation police and other matters pertinent thereto.”
Ettman went on to say that on Feb. 22, 2020, at 3 a.m., “a paramilitary force, under the leadership of federally designated tribal representative Clint Halftown, were directed to enter and gain possession of buildings and businesses located in the town of Seneca Falls, then occupied by other members of the Cayuga Nation not aligned with Mr. Halftown.”
Ettman noted that, on the following weekend, what started as a peaceful protest by both tribal members not affiliated with Halftown and their community supporters turned into a “violent melee. Several protesters were alleged to have been beaten and hauled away by Cayuga Nation security forces.”
Ettman said no response to the request had been received as of Monday. He declined to comment on the Nation’s statement.
Ettman’s letter also said that despite calls by local government and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer for a full investigation into the role of the Cayuga Nation police and their jurisdiction, “nothing has occurred.” It notes the indictment against Bowman was issued 75 days ago and that no action has been taken in Seneca Falls Town Court.
The Nation’s statement noted that Seneca County makes “no effort to conceal this ant-Indian sentiment, even in public meetings,” and that the county request “is part of a recent vendetta the county board has directed against the Cayuga Nation, during which board members have made openly racist remarks.”
“While there has been vocal opposition within the board, a majority of the county’s political leaders continue to perpetuate false claims, with renewed emphasis after the county’s decades-long effort to tax the Nation failed at the U.S. Supreme Court this year,” the statement reads. “Undeterred after wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on a futile legal strategy, Seneca County is now resorting to propaganda, enlisting its county attorney to criticize the district attorney’s investigation.”
Nation officials claim Bowman’s actions during the protest were caught on film and observed by multiple independent law enforcement agencies and representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice.