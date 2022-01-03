SENECA FALLS — The new year began early Saturday morning with the dispute between opposing factions of the Cayuga Nation escalating once again.
The ruling faction led by Clint Halftown bought the Pipekeepers smoke shop and gas station at 126 E. Bayard St. from the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma for $1 million. The deed transfer is dated Dec. 22, and it was recorded in the Seneca County Clerk’s Office Dec. 27.
Halftown, the Cayuga Nation Council leader, said the lease of the store by Nation member Dustin Parker with the Oklahoma tribe ended Dec. 31 and will not be renewed. Parker, who is aligned with the faction that opposes Halftown’s leadership, no longer will operate the business.
In a statement released to the Finger Lakes Times over the weekend, Halftown announced the takeover of the store through a “safe and successful” operation . The property is within the Cayugas’ original 64,015-acre reservation, which was established by the Treaty of Canandaigua in 1795.
The FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Seneca Falls Police Department, the Seneca County sheriff’s office, state police and the U.S. Department of Interior were notified in advance of the Saturday operation and invited to a Dec. 30 briefing.
“Assuming control over the 126 E. Bayard St. property and store was essential to ensuring we keep the peace in our community,” said Mark Lincoln, superintendent of the Cayuga Nation Police Department. “The Nation has historically faced a number of unlawful takeovers of property which caused great disruption, both economically and socially, to community members. Ensuring we obtained and secured the Pipekeepers shop as quickly and as safely as possible was a top Nation PD priority.”
The Nation said Parker has no affiliation or authority within the Nation government, “yet he posed as a official leader of the Cayuga Nation and claimed he had the right to operate it, despite local ordinances and the Cayuga Nation laws dictating otherwise.” They said Parker also erected a misleading sign calling the business the “Cayuga Nation Bayard Street Store,” although the store had no legitimate affiliation with the Cayuga Nation at the time of its operation.
In a Dec. 28 letter to the Department of the Interior, the Nation said it expressed “extreme concern that funds generated from Parker’ sales will lead to additional unlawful activity by Parker, a potential effort to arm the facility and general instability on the reservation.”
“As we have experienced from the previous re-possession of Cayuga Nation properties, there is a small group of ‘criminals’ posing as ‘traditionalists’ in an effort to mask their illegal activity,” Halftown said. “These individuals attempt to undermine our ability to self-govern by encouraging violence within our community for their own financial and personal gains. By purchasing the property in question, the Cayuga Nation can use the building for future economic development that benefits all Nation members under lawful and safe operations.”
The Nation released copies of a five-page letter from Nation attorney David DeBruin to the Department of the Interior outlining the Nation’s action since the Seneca-Cayuga Nation opened the smoke shop at 126 W. Bayard St. in 2012. It was noted that the Seneca-Cayugas sold large quantities of untaxed cigarettes at the store, even though another tribe does not have that right on Cayuga land. In 2013, federal agents raided the store and seized unstamped cigarettes and cash, with federal officials filing a forfeiture proceeding in federal court.
The Oklahoma tribe settled that with a consent decree and agreed not to reopen the store.
In early September last year, the Seneca-Cayugas leased the store to a non-Indian named Paul Meyer, who, in turn, allowed Parker to reopen it under the Pipekeepers name. They said Parker sold untaxed and unstamped cigarettes in direct competition with the Nation’s own smoke shops in Seneca Falls and Union Springs.
The Nation initiated formal proceedings against Parker in October, citing tribe and local ordinance violations. They said Parker was given 10 days to comply. On Oct. 22, the Nation issued a notice of violation to Parker and said continued violation would lead to fines, closure, eviction and seizure of property. They said Parker did not respond; in November, the Cayuga Nation Civil Court issued an order that said Parker could not operate the store, and he faced fines totaling $45,000. The eight-page order was dated Dec. 28 and signed by Judge Joseph Fahey.
DeBruin said the Nation made $3.2 million from cigarette sales in September and October of 2020. When Pipekeepers opened, Nation income from cigarette sales dropped by $1 million during the same time frame in 2021.
The Pipekeepers store remains closed. There was no immediate indication if or when it will reopen.
The property began as Andrews Friendly Service, a gas station and auto repair shop. It closed in the 1980s and became an ice cream store and miniature golf business before being purchased in 2011 by the Oklahoma tribe, an offshoot of the original Cayuga Nation.