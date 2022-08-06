SENECA FALLS — Wednesday’s demolition of three Cayuga Nation buildings by the Clint Halftown governing faction follows a familiar pattern: several months of quiet, followed by an aggressive act and finger-pointing on blame.
It also resulted in something else that has become familiar: Ramped up tensions.
Halftown and the five-member Cayuga Nation Council he heads directed Cayuga Nation Police to oversee demolition of a home at 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and a home and a barn at 2778 County Road 124 in Varick.
The Cayuga Council of Chiefs and Clan Mothers strongly opposes Halftown and his faction as they both battle for control of Nation properties and other assets. There are fears by some Cayugas that they will be targeted for demolition this weekend.
The recent demolitions of building occupied by Halftown opponents follows the February 2020 demolition of a Nation-owned gas station and convenience store and several other commercial buildings controlled by the anti-Halftown faction.
The situation has frustrated Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce, who is retiring at the end of 2023.
He said just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the Varick property for a complaint of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, deputies and state troopers were shown a demolition order for the house and barn issued by the Nation’s zoning and code enforcement officer, who was not identified.
Deputies and troopers then observed a conflict brewing between Nation police and a group of Halftown opponents, with both sides arguing. Luce said police “assumed a neutral stand” and did not take sides. County Road 124 was shut down between Route 89 and King’s Corners Road for all but local traffic. An ambulance was staged near the scene, and Luce said officers maintained a foot patrol presence for safety purposes.
He urged the opposing factions to “find common ground and put an end to the conflicts.” He offered a safe and neutral location at the Sheriff’s Office in Romulus for representatives for both groups to meet “if they so desire.” As of Friday, no one had taken Luce up on his offer.
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has recognized Halftown as the Cayugas’ representative in relations with the federal government. Opponents claim Halftown is not recognized by the official Cayuga Nation government of chiefs and clan mothers and have a long list of criticisms of his actions.
In a news release put out by a public relations firm that represents Halftown on the demolitions, it was stated that the demolitions of three “dilapidated and vacant structures” removes safe havens long used by criminals.
The released claims the two properties attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Tribal officials said town government received complaints about activities at the properties.
“In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large,” the release stated. The Council says the demolished homes were unoccupied.
The Nation purchased the Varick property in September 2008 for use as executive and visitor lodging. They claim a group illegally took possession and “turned it into a haven for trespassing and various forms of illegal activity,” such as the 2015 shooting by Marcus Redeye of a man in the back with a shotgun. They claim Redeye has recently been seen on the properties brandishing a firearm and operating an illegal cannabis business.
They said the house has fallen into disrepair, is an eyesore, unsafe and uninhabitable. They said no one is lawfully leasing or inhabiting the house, as confirmed by police inspections, resulting in the order to demolish it.
“The Varick house demolition was a necessary, routine operation for uninhabitable, run down properties. We look forward to cleaning up this property and consider it for a use that will benefit the Nation’s citizens,” Halftown said.
Nation Police Chief Mark Lincoln said evidence was found in the Varick house during the demolition showing a mail-order marijuana sales operation allegedly was being conducted there by Wanda John and others. Lincoln said among the evidence seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun. Cayuga Police are investigating and the matter also has been referred to federal authorities because of the alleged use of the U.S. Postal Service.
Halftown said while John did live there, she did not pay rent and the Nation took her to court, obtaining a judgment for $92,000 in back rent over 10 years.
The Briarwood Circle property was bought in 2010 as housing for Nation citizens. In 2013, the Nation leased it to a Nation member who abandoned it eight months later. Halftown said over time, it became a local gathering place for squatters. The Nation said the condition of the house deteriorated as well and squatters left. Black mold was said to be one problem.
Nation members opposed to Halftown and his four Council members have a different take on the situation.
“The 20 or so armed mercenaries entered the farmhouse without a warrant and hauled Ms. John out of her home so violently that they injured her. Once outside, they threw her to the ground, stepped on her head and then zip-tied her wrists together and placed her in a vehicle,” said a statement from the Council of Chiefs and Clan Mothers released Friday.
They said John was forced to watch the destruction of her home as a Halftown Enterprises pay loader demolished all four corners of the house, destroying the structure and rendering it uninhabitable. They said they also destroyed a barn on the property used for ceremonies and a garden shed.
“Ms. John’s injuries required emergency medical attention,” they stated. At the same time, they said Halftown’s forces “attacked another indigenous woman with “bear spray,” an extremely potent capsaicin-based weapon that local hospital did not know how to treat.
They strongly disputed statements made by the Halftown group in their press release about the condition of the buildings and whether it was unoccupied, citing the removal of John before the demolition.
“In reality, the Halftown Council cared so little about safety and security that they did not even disconnect the electricity or propane lines to the Varick house prior to its demolition. This placed all present at risk and required county officials to handle these additional safety violations,” they said.
The group said they have long complained to the BIA that Halftown is not the proper leader and should be removed from power.
“The traditional Cayuga community and citizens in Seneca County are extremely concerned that the demolitions are just the beginning of yet another campaign of destruction ordered by Clint Halftown and that their homes and families are likely to be targeted and attacked next,” the statement concludes.
Syracuse attorney Joseph Heath represents the traditional Cayugas opposed to Halftown. He said there is nothing legally that can be done to stop the demolitions, which are being done despite pending litigation in a tribal court over appeals of eviction notices over unpaid back rent.
Heath said he’s appealed to BIA officials and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo to intervene to no avail.
“He just wants to terrorize and scare these people,” Heath said.