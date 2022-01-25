WATERLOO — Cayuga Nation Chief Sam George urged action from the Biden administration while addressing a crowd gathered for a press conference.
George, in particular, assailed Clint Halftown, who is recognized by the federal government as the Nation’s leader.
“This administration must not stand back and allow Halftown’s terrorist acts to continue to torment the Cayuga citizens,” George said while delivering a statement from the Cayuga Nation Council of Chiefs.
The Council’s statement came in the wake of the most recent overnight action taken by Halftown.
Early on the morning of Jan. 1, Halftown’s employees raided and shuttered Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas, a business operated by and employing Cayuga Nation citizens.
According to Sachem Sam George and Dylan Seneca, who read a statement on behalf of the traditional Gayogohón (Cayuga Nation) community in Seneca Falls, the event marked the latest in a long series of Halftown’s actions that oppress the Nation’s traditional governance and community. This includes the Feb. 22, 2020, overnight demolition of a Gayogohóncommunity garden, along with a schoolhouse used for learning language and longhouse ways.
“These are human rights violations. These are the actions of a domestic tyrant. Our people deserve better,” George said.
Seneca, reading the words of the community’s statement, added “Halftown always paints us traditional Gayogohónpeople as disobedient dissidents, but we are really just trying to live according to our custom and tradition.”
The core issue, according to the Council of Chiefs’ statement, is that “the Department of the Interior has interfered with our sovereignty time and again.” Specifically, it continues to recognize Halftown as a representative of the Cayuga Nation.
However, Seneca described how Halftown had been removed from his representative role through the processes of the Great Law of Peace (the constitution of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, of which Cayuga is one of Six Nations).
The Council of Chiefs renewed their request for a meeting with President Biden, citing Article VII of the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, which details how the Council of Chiefs and the President communicate grievances to one another. Despite requesting months ago for a meeting with officials from the BIA, as well as for the federal government to withdraw its recognition of Halftown, “So far, we have not heard anything back from them,” George said.
One audience member at Sundays press conference audience asked what next steps non-Cayuga individuals might take to address the situation.
“A lot of us are figuring out that, ‘What can we do?’ question,” said Maddie Halpert, a non-Cayuga community organizer who attended the press conference. “Obviously, the Council of Chiefs and Cayuga citizens are working on this, but as someone who was born and grew up on Cayuga land ... how can we get our government to listen up, and say, ‘Stop violating sovereignty in our names’?”
Grassroots efforts pushing for local governments to address the BIA on this issue have succeeded recently in Seneca County and the town of Enfield. “We’re trying to pass a resolution now in my hometown, to tell the folks in D.C. their offices have gotten it wrong,” Halpert said. “The people in those offices now have basically inherited this mistake, but for all our sakes, they can leave this nation-to-nation relationship better than they found it.”