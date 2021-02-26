SENECA FALLS — Showtime and the producers of the “Billions” TV series did not defame the Cayuga Nation or leader Clint Halftown by depicting a fictional tribal leader engaged in questionable business dealings with a powerful hedge fund manager.
That was the ruling handed down by a New York appeals court Tuesday.
The Seneca Falls-based Nation and Halftown, its federally recognized leader, sued Showtime Entertainment, “Billions” co-creators Brian Koppelman and Andrew Ross Sorkin, and writer-producer David Levien in August 2019, claiming the drama series portrayed the tribe and Halftown as participating in an illegal casino land deal and bribing a public official.
The May 5, 2019, episode of “Billions” made reference to a tribe called the Cayuga Iroquois and a tribal Council member named Jane Halftown.
In July 2020, Judge Kathryn Freed dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the Nation cannot sue for defamation because the allegedly offensive material involved the tribe as a governing body, not as individual members. Freed also said that Halftown sharing a surname and a similar role with the tribe through a fictional character is insufficient to establish that a viewer would have no difficulty linking the two.
The Nation appealed, but Freed’s decision was affirmed by a five-judge appeals court.
According to a story in the Hollywood Reporter, the appellate court ruling stated that “to the extent asserted by the plaintiff Cayuga Nation, their claims were correctly dismissed on the ground that a governmental entity cannot maintain a libel claim. While plaintiffs argue that Native American tribes are a unique kind of government entity, they do not explain how that uniqueness bears on the libel analysis at issue.”
“In our recent history, we have been forced to fight governmental aggression against our sovereign Nation, rebuffed violent dissidents and, most recently, called out harmful Native American stereotypes employed by a popular television show,” Cayuga Nation attorney Lee Alcott said in a statement issued Thursday. “The show’s producers drew upon tired and offensive stereotypes of Native American governance.”
Alcott said this could not go unchallenged, “not now and in the future.”
“We knew that the lawsuit was challenging when we filed it, but we also knew we could not let these offensive statements stand unchallenged,” Alcott continued. “As we review our options for further appeal, we make this declaration and this promise: We will always challenge anyone who attempts to interfere with our sovereignty or smear our good name.”
“Billions” made its premier in January 2016. It stars Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Damien Lewis as Bobby Axelrod, a wealthy hedge fund manager based in New York. The series was renewed for a sixth season in October 2020.