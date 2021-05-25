SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation is defending its eviction proceedings against tenants of 14 Nation-owned homes for non-payment of rent.
Clint Halftown’s federally-recognized leadership faction began eviction proceedings in February in Cayuga Nation Court against the tenants, seeking back rent and other charges totaling about $600,000. The lawsuit claims damages from breaches of leases with the Nation as well from the occupancy of properties by people without Nation leases.
Halftown said he formed the Nation’s own court system after a state Court of Appeals ruling that the Nation found abhorrent. That court determined a July 2019 eviction proceeding in Seneca Falls Town Court could not continue until the Nation resolved its leadership dispute first.
But the February proceeding in Cayuga Nation Court was delayed by the state COVID-related mandate halting eviction proceedings. The Nation acknowledged it is following the moratorium until Aug. 31.
“We are open to continuing discussions to find a mutually beneficial solution post Aug. 31, if needed” according to a statement recently released by the CIN.
Meanwhile, supporters of the tenants, led by Cornell University students, have set up tents on some of the 14 properties to “protect” the occupants from eviction.
In the recent statement, Nation officials also said “although the Cornell students show great empathy, they are misinformed as to the Cayuga Nation’s intentions.”
The statement claims that the refusal to pay rent on these properties has cost the Cayuga Nation roughly $700,000 “to the detriment of the Nation’s members at large.” The statement claims rents, which are only a fraction of the actual market value of the properties, are used to provide benefits such as jobs, health care coverage, government services, fresh produce deliveries and annual community events.
“In addition to the lost funds and housing opportunities for Cayuga Nation members, non-payment of rent on these properties adversely impacts the Nation in other ways,” the statement said, citing a U.S. Housing and Urban Development issue.
A number of the homes in question were financed through HUD. Halftown worries that delays attributed to the dispute would make it impossible to fulfill a number of HUD requirements, jeopardizing programs. The Nation indicates “the inability to comply ... has already cost the Cayuga Nation two years of HUD grants.”
Joseph Heath, a Syracuse attorney who has represented the faction opposed to Halftown, said the evictions show “the lack of empathy Halftown and his regime has in attacking its own citizens in violation of the Great Law of Peace.”
Heath said the government Halftown has set up is without the endorsement of the tribal clan mothers, as required. He also noted that the Nation, under Halftown, demolished businesses run by the rival faction and destroyed the tribal garden, taking away their source of income to pay rent.