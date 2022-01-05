SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation donated toys for local children as part of the community’s annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival in December.
Cayuga Nation Council leader Clint Halftown said additional toys were collected by the Nation Police Department. The goods were delivered by way of two full police vehicles.
Halftown said this is the sixth year the Nation has participated in the festival’s toy donation effort.
“This is a fantastic event for local kids in our community, and the Cayuga Nation is delighted to participate in this annual community event,” Halftown said. “We are committed to supporting our neighbors during the holiday season and beyond.”