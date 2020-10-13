UNION SPRINGS — The Cayuga County Health Department said Monday that a recent patron at Lakeside Entertainment’s gaming facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test was reported Oct. 7.
The gaming facility on Route 90 is run by the Cayuga Nation, which owns property and Cayuga and Seneca counties. The tribe closed the gaming facility Monday for cleaning, but planned to reopen today.
The Nation issued a statement outlining its COVID-19 protocols.
“The Nation understands this was likely a low-risk potential exposure as the Cayuga County Health Department did not advise the Nation of any circumstances of concern separate from the press release it issued,” Cayuga leader Clint Halftown said.
Halftown said the press release calls for those who may have visited Lakeside between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 7 to monitor themselves for symptoms.
“The Health Department has not requested the Nation’s assistance in contact tracing relating to individuals who may have had contact with the patron, but we have undertaken an independent effort to advise guests and employees in the facility during that time period that they should monitor themselves for symptoms,” Halftown said.
Nation officials said all gaming machines and other surfaces were disinfected, and a commercial vendor disinfected the air using an antimicrobial fog designed to kill all germs, viruses and bacteria, including COVID.
The gaming facility reopened May 15, roughly two months after a state-imposed shutdown, under National Indian Gaming Commission COVID-19 guidelines. Patrons have been required to use face coverings, and machines are cleaned frequently and the number of patrons restricted.