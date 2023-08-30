SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation of New York and the Ludovico Sculpture Trail have entered a partnership.
The Nation will pay to maintain the trail along the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. In exchange, the Cayugas will be allowed to add statues depicting Native American history on the trail.
The agreement was announced Monday by the Nation, which is based in Seneca Falls and Union Springs.
“We are pleased to partner with the Cayuga Nation on this endeavor to represent the five Iroquois Nations on our sculpture trail,” said Elizabeth Rossetti, a member of the trail’s board of directors, in a press release. “We honor their historical presence in this region.”
“The Cayuga Nation is pleased to announce an exciting collaboration with the Ludovico Sculpture Trail, reflecting a strong commitment to fostering positive relationships and preserving the natural beauty of Seneca Falls,” said Lauren Maltese, the Nation’s public relations and communications manager. “As part of this partnership, the Cayuga Nation will undertake tree-trimming efforts, contributing to the betterment of the trail and the community it serves.”
Nation officials said they made the arrangement to enhance their connection with the local community and to demonstrate their dedication to the environmental conservation and public welfare of the trail, ensuring the safety of visitors and preserving the aesthetics of the trail.
“We are excited to partner with the Ludovico Sculpture Trail to bring about these positive changes,” remarked Clint Halftown, the Nation’s federal representative “Our collaboration aims to enhance the Ludovico Sculpture Trail’s natural beauty, strengthen our relationship with the Seneca Falls community and share the story of our history through art. We believe these initiatives will be a source of pride for all who call Seneca Falls home.”
The 0.9-mile trail was founded by the late Wilhelmina Puscamens on land donated by Frank and Julia Ludovico. It showcases a collection of sculptures and statues celebrating the history of Seneca Falls.
The Cayugas are the original inhabitants of the area, know as “The People of the Great Swamp.”