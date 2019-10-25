SENECA FALLS — The Cayuga Nation has added four officers to its tribal police department.
The new officers are:
• William Gleason, a former detective with the Auburn Police Department.
• Ernest Griffo, a former state trooper.
• Robert Middlebrook, a former sergeant with the Geneva Police Department.
• Michael Rhinehart, recently retired as a sergeant with the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
The Nation’s police force, which is headed by retired state trooper Col. Mark Lincoln, now numbers 16.
The Nation’s federally recognized leader, Clint Halftown, said the new officers have a total of 115 years’ experience in law enforcement.
In a June 2018 letter to Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra, Washington, D.C.-based attorney David DeBruin said the Nation’s police force will exercise authority over its citizens who are violating Cayuga law on properties owned by the Nation within its federally recognized reservation boundaries. That includes land in Seneca and Cayuga counties, around the north end of Cayuga Lake.
“Violations of state or federal law by non-Cayuga Nation members will be referred to the appropriate authorities, including (the Seneca Falls police) department,” DeBruin wrote. “The Nation’s right to exercise this limited authority is well established by law, and we are unaware of any contrary view by federal authorities. Accordingly, Col. Lincoln and the Nation’s police force should not be impeded in any way as they carry out their duties.”
DeBruin’s letter came after Peenstra contacted federal attorneys seeking clarity about the Cayuga Nation police force.
In July, Peenstra claimed that the matter of whether land is a reservation under federal or state law is immaterial to the police question because Nation officers do not qualify as police under state law, nor are they federally commissioned.
“The Cayuga Indian Nation ‘police’ force is not recognized by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors and have been denied access to the county wide law enforcement records management systems as well as the Seneca County Law Enforcement radio frequency,” Peenstra said.
He went on to cite DeBruin’s words regarding the Cayuga police force’s limited authority.