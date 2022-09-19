WATERLOO — Someone is going to get hurt.
That was one warning given to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 13 meeting during a discussion of the ongoing Cayuga Nation conflict.
Most of the speakers asked the board to support the Cayugas who want federally recognized leader Clint Halftown and his Cayuga Nation Council to be removed from power.
Ken Wolken criticized security personnel hired by Halftown to supplement the Nation’s Police Department, saying they pose a threat to tribal members who oppose Halftown. He also called a court system set up by Halftown, which includes a jail in Pennsylvania, as a violation of Nation law because the judge is attorney Joseph Fahey of Syracuse, who is not a Cayuga member.
He said the board should tell the Bureau of Indian Affairs about their concerns regarding Halftown’s leadership and behavior.
Dylan Seneca also listed numerous criticisms of Halftown and the actions of its police and security forces against targeted tribal members.
“Things will get out of hand,” Seneca said. “I hope this can be resolved peacefully, and I ask that you stand with us, the chiefs and clanmothers who are the rightful government of the Nation. We should work together to remove Clint Halftown’s governing body. Otherwise, someone is going to get hurt.”
Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara said he is wiling to “sit down with anyone to find a peaceful resolution. That includes the two factions. Let me know. I’m concerned about the violence.”
Seneca agreed to meet anytime.
James Garlick said he’s observed the situation for 42 years “and it’s gotten worse.” He said he worries about the liability of the town and county residents and the possibility of someone getting hurt.
“I wonder why the BIA doesn’t step in,” Garlick said. “This is a state and federal problem to resolve with the Cayugas.”
Rhonda Martin, a Cayuga member from Canada, said she returned to her homeland in Seneca and Cayuga counties recently to help support those opposed to Halftown. Noting the recent destruction of buildings at Halftown’s direction, Martin questioned why local police do not get involved.
“Please don’t turn a blind eye to us,” Martin said. “Help us remove him.”
Chief Sam George offered a Thanksgiving prayer in the Cayuga language before telling the board that he and others who oppose current Nation leadership “will be here. We will not go away. We want to be your friends and neighbors.”
While holding up a reproduction of a two-row wampum belt, he said Halftown has made bad choices and said people “are being traumatized” by his actions.
“He has committed treason. He is not part of us. He is outside our circle and he’s a sick person who is using our money to destroy us,” George said.
Former Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti expressed frustration with the ongoing conflicts and said it might be helpful if the Nation agreed to pay some of the unpaid property taxes on its properties.
“You’ve got to get the state and federal governments involved, not the county,” Lorenzetti reiterated.
Maddy Halpert also criticized Nation treatment of some tribal members, including elders.
Despite the hour-long discussion, supervisors did not agree on a plan of action.